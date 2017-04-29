News By Tag
Find Buster's needed for veterans project
Donors get a plaque or brick that will be placed in the community center or in the walkway in front of the community. They also get a bonus of cryptocurrency equal to the value of the donation. If they donate $1,000 they get $1,000 of cryptocurrency. $5000000 of cryptocurrency has been donated to help us raise funds to build the community center and the 32 dome homes.
We're currently liquidating $300,000 of this cryptocurrency to raise the funds to purchase land and hire an engineer to do all the legal drawings for permits.
Again we are looking for people to help us on the fundraiser that would like to earn a 10% reward for all donations that result from their referrals.
For information go to http://www.InHonorOfVets.info
We look forward to hearing from you and I would like to personally thank you in advance for your support.
Bruce Barbre, Vietnam Veteran
Founder of VetFusion Inc
VetFusion.org
Contact
Bruce Barbre
***@brucegoldwell.com
