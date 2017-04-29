 
Industry News





Find Buster's needed for veterans project

 
 
2017-04-29
2017-04-29
ORLANDO, Fla. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- VetFusion Inc is a non-profit registered in the state of Florida. We're looking for people who can help us raise funds to build 32 Dome homes for Veterans as well as a community center near the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. A referral code will be issued to each person that would like to help raise funds and we give a 10% reward from referrals that result and a donation contribution to the community center project.

Donors get a plaque or brick that will be placed in the community center or in the walkway in front of the community. They also get a bonus of cryptocurrency equal to the value of the donation. If they donate $1,000 they get $1,000 of cryptocurrency. $5000000 of cryptocurrency has been donated to help us raise funds to build the community center and the 32 dome homes.

We're currently liquidating $300,000 of this cryptocurrency to raise the funds to purchase land and hire an engineer to do all the legal drawings for permits.

Again we are looking for people to help us on the fundraiser that would like to earn a 10% reward for all donations that result from their referrals.

For information go to http://www.InHonorOfVets.info

We look forward to hearing from you and I would like to personally thank you in advance for your support.

Bruce Barbre, Vietnam Veteran
Founder of VetFusion Inc
VetFusion.org

Bruce Barbre
***@brucegoldwell.com
