New Fashion Brand Launches Modern Icons Blog Series Featuring Emerging Music Artists
The first two Modern Icons featured are from Chicago's diverse music scene: R&B vocalist and style maven Chesley Krischelle and AJ Khah, bassist with the pop-punk band Sleep on It. The icons first-hand account of life challenges, accomplishments and personal growth, as well as their artistic influences and aspirations, are compelling and relevant to a variety of audiences. This includes fans of local/indie music scene, fashion/street style enthusiasts, and those seeking inspirational stories of creative people who are shaping expression in our world today.
Below are links to the soundoff blog "The Edition" that houses the Modern Icons full interviews and style imagery for Chesley and AJ.
http://blog.soundoffdesign.com/
About soundoff
soundoff is a new fashion venture launched in Fall 2016, committed to providing high quality and fashionable apparel and streetwear. soundoff products are artisan quality and feature hand-screening, embroidery, and other labor-intensive methods to create unique, stylish offerings.
soundoff
