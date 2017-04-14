New Fashion Brand Launches Modern Icons Blog Series Featuring Emerging Music Artists

soundoff Modern Icon: Chesley Krischelle

--is a recently launched Chicago streetwear/casual apparel brand and is excited to announce the Modern Icons editorial blog series. This series highlights up-and-coming talents expressing their artistry, personal stories, take on current-day happenings, and fashion sense via an in-depth interview and a curated editorial shoot featuring selectclothing paired with additional items that captures their personal style.The first two Modern Icons featured are from Chicago's diverse music scene: R&B vocalist and style maven Chesley Krischelle and AJ Khah, bassist with the pop-punk band Sleep on It. The icons first-hand account of life challenges, accomplishments and personal growth, as well as their artistic influences and aspirations, are compelling and relevant to a variety of audiences. This includes fans of local/indie music scene, fashion/street style enthusiasts, and those seeking inspirational stories of creative people who are shaping expression in our world today.Below are links to theblog "The Edition" that houses the Modern Icons full interviews and style imagery for Chesley and AJ.co-owners/co-founders, Drew Ferguson and Daryl Sneed describeas "the destination for lifestyle essentials inspired by the spirit of expression.""We create contemporary designs that are influenced by iconic people and events that shaped our cultural evolution and turn this inspiration into limited-run gear that delivers premium style with authentic voice."Co-founder/co-creative director, Bret Grafton, who directs the art and photography for the brand, finds theModern Icons series particularly exciting "as we love collaborating with other artists who also have an expressive voice and strong personal style."is a new fashion venture launched in Fall 2016, committed to providing high quality and fashionable apparel and streetwear.products are artisan quality and feature hand-screening, embroidery, and other labor-intensive methods to create unique, stylish offerings.