PurposeTravelPassion, Founded by Social Entrepreneur, Launches With Mission To Change the Way We Travel For A Sustainable Purpose
PurposeTravelPassion creates opportunities for individuals and organizations to travel internationally to give back to underserved and third world countries through innovative travel programs. Travel programs are designed to give travelers an opportunity to immerse themselves in foreign culture, use their skills to provide relief to social issues and take on challenges of building educational, socio-economical and technical platforms that eliminate community challenges.
Social Entrepreneur and PTRVLP founder, Courtney Smith works towards marrying travel, tourism, sustainability and culture among diverse travelers. Her passion for cultural exploration is illustrated through her personal travel experiences and knowledge of cultural tourism.
"Our travels must be intentional for two reasons, to serve and to grow. Culture immersion creates opportunities for an exchange to take place between ourselves and international communities. We instinctively have a passion to travel, venturing out to experience new things. But it is also our duty and in our ability to create sustainability within those communities in need. Taking a microscopic look at the socio-economic factors of life beyond our backyard is the first step to making a global impact. Leaving an impact is one of my greatest desires, being able to do so globally, is a job well done."
Founded in 2015, PTRVLP began focusing on leisure tourism travel for the individual and grew to partner with local organizations to empower others to embrace global sustainability. PTRVLP will provide its first official group travel program to Singapore in 2018. For more information on PurposeTravelPassion and its programs visit www.ptrvlp.com.
Media Contact
Avery Jones
AblazePR LLC
avery@ablazeprllc.com
