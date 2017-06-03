Country(s)
Hit Gospel Songwriter, Performing Artist, Producer, and Director Estee Bullock to Release New Album Entitled "For The One I Love"
Recorded in 2016 at Trak Fire House Studios in Hillside, NJ and Torque Studios in Perth Amboy, NJ, For The One I Love follows Bullock's 2012 debut release called Fisherman. His new project is a contemporary-
A Brooklyn native, Bullock was previously a member of the Grammy Award-winning Gospel group Hezekiah Walker & Love Fellowship Crusade Choir, and co-wrote the Gospel mega-anthem "Souled Out" (Hezekiah Walker), as well as numerous songs for Gospel's most celebrated voices including Shirley Caesar, Maurette Brown-Clark, J. Moss, DeWayne Woods, and Jonathan Nelson. He is currently accepting booking requests and will be performing in support of his new album throughout the remainder of the year and into 2018.
For The One I Love will be available for purchase on June 9, 2017, via iTunes and other digital retailers. For more information and upcoming performances visit: https://www.esteebullock.org/
