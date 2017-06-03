 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543


Hit Gospel Songwriter, Performing Artist, Producer, and Director Estee Bullock to Release New Album Entitled "For The One I Love"

 
"For The One I Love" Estee Bullock
"For The One I Love" Estee Bullock
NEW CITY, N.Y. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Gospel performing artist, songwriter, producer, and director Estee Bullock is releasing his second studio album entitled For The One I Love on Friday, June 9, 2017. The recording was produced by Jay Fenix (J Hud/K. Michele/Melanie Fiona), Jabari Hill (Hezekiah Walker/James Hall), and Donavan Henry (Javier Colon), and features guest appearances from vocalists TJ 'Daprayingman' and Kyle Sanders.

Recorded in 2016 at Trak Fire House Studios in Hillside, NJ and Torque Studios in Perth Amboy, NJ, For The One I Love follows Bullock's 2012 debut release called Fisherman. His new project is a contemporary-leaning, uplifting selection of inspirational songs filled with positive messages reaffirming life, God, and love. He states: "This album is not just about vertical love, but horizontal love as well," and that amidst the many challenges in today's complex world we must remember the simple principle of 'Love God, Love People.'

A Brooklyn native, Bullock was previously a member of the Grammy Award-winning Gospel group Hezekiah Walker & Love Fellowship Crusade Choir, and co-wrote the Gospel mega-anthem "Souled Out" (Hezekiah Walker), as well as numerous songs for Gospel's most celebrated voices including Shirley Caesar, Maurette Brown-Clark, J. Moss, DeWayne Woods, and Jonathan Nelson. He is currently accepting booking requests and will be performing in support of his new album throughout the remainder of the year and into 2018.

For The One I Love will be available for purchase on June 9, 2017, via iTunes and other digital retailers. For more information and upcoming performances visit: https://www.esteebullock.org/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7b4X6DhsNAg&feature=y...



Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12645287/1
End
Source:Estee Bullock
Email:***@are-group.net Email Verified
Phone:8776060277
Tags:Gospel, Vocalist, Music
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New City - New York - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ARE GROUP, LLC News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share