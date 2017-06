Hit Gospel Songwriter, Performing Artist, Producer, and Director Estee Bullock to Release New Album Entitled "For The One I Love"

"For The One I Love" Estee Bullock

-- Gospel performing artist, songwriter, producer, and directoris releasing his second studio album entitledon Friday, June 9, 2017. The recording was produced by(J Hud/K. Michele/Melanie Fiona),(Hezekiah Walker/James Hall), and(Javier Colon), and features guest appearances from vocalistsandRecorded in 2016 at Trak Fire House Studios in Hillside, NJ and Torque Studios in Perth Amboy, NJ,follows Bullock's 2012 debut release called. His new project is a contemporary-leaning, uplifting selection of inspirational songs filled with positive messages reaffirming life, God, and love. He states: "This album is not just about vertical love, but horizontal love as well," and that amidst the many challenges in today's complex world we must remember the simple principle of 'Love God, Love People.'A Brooklyn native, Bullock was previously a member of the Grammy Award-winning Gospel groupand co-wrote the Gospel mega-anthem "Souled Out" (Hezekiah Walker), as well as numerous songs for Gospel's most celebrated voices including Shirley Caesar, Maurette Brown-Clark, J. Moss, DeWayne Woods, and Jonathan Nelson. He is currently accepting booking requests and will be performing in support of his new album throughout the remainder of the year and into 2018.will be available for purchase on June 9, 2017, via iTunes and other digital retailers. For more information and upcoming performances visit: https://www.esteebullock.org/