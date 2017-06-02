News By Tag
Kary Movers Proud To Join List of Sponsors for the Realtors Association of Edmonton Golf Tournament
Edmonton area realtors do much more than just help you with the purchase or sale of your home. They are large contributors to important causes which benefit Edmontonian's while reflecting the true spirit of our community.
What most people do not realize is the impact they also have in the communities in which they serve. Real Estate companies and Realtor Associations raise money and support many community organizations and initiatives which make life better for everyone. This ranges in areas from Children's Hospitals, Food Banks, Cancer Treatment and Support Services, Programs for Persons with Disabilities, Sporting Sponsorships allowing kids to be kids and participate when they may not othewrwise have the resources to do so and so much more.
Edmonton area realtors are no different. They live and work in the communities which they serve and this results in a caring and compasssionate belief in making communities stronger for all. One of the events which they hold to raise funds for supporting great causes is the annual Golf Tournament.
The tournament allows realtors and others to spend a great day on the course while raising money in this challenging economic environment. A part of the process is for sponsors to step up and assist with costs, increasing the funds raised through the tournament. It is a three fold benefit for the sponsors.
1.) Like Kary Movers of Edmonton, they are able to help fulfill the commitment to supporting projects which impact the local community.
2.) Meet with Realtors who serve many of the same client's which we serve and improve our networks in order to ensure we are able to refer services to our customers with confidence.
3.) Introduce Realtors to a moving company which is highly respected and regarded in the industry though out Western Canada, introduce Realtors to our free Realtor Discount Program where they can provide client's with $50. moving gift certificates at no cost to them and to ensure that they have a moving company that is insured, licensed, A+ members of the BBB and have been recognised in the provincial Legislature for business excellence (which is very rare in the moving industry anywhere).
This is why Kary Movers Ltd is proud to be signing on a hole sponsor for the July 5th Tourney. Together, we will come together to support our community which allows us the privilidge of remaining in business. Without happy customers, success can never be achieved.
For more information on Kary Movers Ltd, email james@karymovers.com or call 780-454-2414 7 days a week. http://www.karymoversedmonton.com
For further information on the Realtors Association of Edmonton and the Tourney, email Kathryn.Derkach@
