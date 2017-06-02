 
News By Tag
* Realtors Association
* Edmonton
* Movers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Edmonton
  Alberta
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432

Kary Movers Proud To Join List of Sponsors for the Realtors Association of Edmonton Golf Tournament

Edmonton area realtors do much more than just help you with the purchase or sale of your home. They are large contributors to important causes which benefit Edmontonian's while reflecting the true spirit of our community.
 
 
Photo Courtesy Kary Movers of Edmonton
Photo Courtesy Kary Movers of Edmonton
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Realtors Association
Edmonton
Movers

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Edmonton - Alberta - Canada

Subject:
Sponsorships

EDMONTON, Alberta - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Realtors throughout North America are a very important part of the real estate buying and selling process. They ensure that the offers, financing, inspections, legal paperwork and much more is completed in a proper and efficient manner. This can be essential in protecting the interests of both, buyer and seller alike.

What most people do not realize is the impact they also have in the communities in which they serve. Real Estate companies and Realtor Associations raise money and support many community organizations and initiatives which make life better for everyone. This ranges in areas from Children's Hospitals, Food Banks, Cancer Treatment and Support Services, Programs for Persons with Disabilities, Sporting Sponsorships allowing kids to be kids and participate when they may not othewrwise have the resources to do so and so much more.

Edmonton area realtors are no different. They live and work in the communities which they serve and this results in a caring and compasssionate belief in making communities stronger for all. One of the events which they hold to raise funds for supporting great causes is the annual Golf Tournament.

The tournament allows realtors and others to spend a great day on the course while raising money in this challenging economic environment. A part of the process is for sponsors to step up and assist with costs, increasing the funds raised through the tournament. It is a three fold benefit for the sponsors.

  1.) Like Kary Movers of Edmonton, they are able to help fulfill the commitment to supporting projects which impact the local community.

  2.) Meet with Realtors who serve many of the same client's which we serve and improve our networks in order to ensure we are able to refer services to our customers with confidence.

3.) Introduce Realtors to a moving company which is highly respected and regarded in the industry though out Western Canada, introduce Realtors to our free Realtor Discount Program where they can provide client's with $50. moving gift certificates at no cost to them and to ensure that they have a moving company that is insured, licensed, A+ members of the BBB and have been recognised in the provincial Legislature for business excellence (which is very rare in the moving industry anywhere).

This is why Kary Movers Ltd is proud to be signing on a hole sponsor for the July 5th Tourney. Together, we will come together to support our community which allows us the privilidge of remaining in business. Without happy customers, success can never be achieved.

For more information on Kary Movers Ltd, email james@karymovers.com or call 780-454-2414 7 days a week. http://www.karymoversedmonton.com

For further information on the Realtors Association of Edmonton and the Tourney, email Kathryn.Derkach@ereb.com

Contact
Kary Movers Edmonton
7804542414
***@karymovers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@karymovers.com Email Verified
Tags:Realtors Association, Edmonton, Movers
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Edmonton - Alberta - Canada
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kary Movers Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share