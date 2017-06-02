 
Industry News





Kids Party Cruise NYC - Super Hero and Princess Edition

 
 
18788623_1527580177284213_864212076_n
NEW YORK - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Kids Party Cruise
Super Hero and Princess Edition !!!
SUNDAY, JUNE 18TH 2017 and JULY 2ND 2017.

SAVE THE DAY FOR THIS FAMILY ADVENTURE, YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO MISS IT :

Celebrate Summer with your Kids in our boat party ride. From the babies to the adults because is a Family friendly event full of activities and attractions like clowns show, magic tricks, face painting, balloon sculpting, dancing contest, pictures, meet and greet with the Princess and Super Heroes. The Harbor Lights Yacht has 2 indoor floors plus a super nice upper deck, a cash bar for adults, a live Dj playing and hosting your favorite music.

Food and snacks are available for purchase on the boat. there's street parking around the area, pay valet parking next to the Skyport Marina and Train Stations are at a good distance walking.

Price is $30 per person. (babies under 12 months are totally free)

We also have admission packages for groups over 10 people.

Ask me for Birthday Celebrations!!

For more details contact us at

Website: http://www.partiesmania.com/

Email: partiesmanianyc@gmail.com

Phone: 347.801.4381

Andria
***@gmail.com
