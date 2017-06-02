 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432

Bloody Unveils New Products and Technology at E3

Bloody is ready to unveil the newest version of our award-winning Light Strike technology. Bloody will unveil their 5K RGB gaming mice and RGB mouse pad.
 
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Bloody unveils 5K RGB gaming mice, RGB mouse pad, M.O.C.I. (Mo-see) tech and the newest version of our award-winning Light Strike technology. LK Libra is the latest in mechanical keyboard switches. The M.O.C.I tech brings clear, dynamic sound to audiophiles and gamer's alike.

This is the next evolution in the LK key switch. Our M.O.C.I tech delivers dynamic sound at a great price. Bill Hsu said, Director of Bloody in North America
Bloody is set to release 5K RGB gaming mice and RGB gaming mouse pad. The 5K gaming mice bring pin point accuracy to gamer's hands. The mouse pad brings a nice feel to any gaming room.

Gamer's looking for a soft RGB mouse pad will enjoy ours. Our gaming mice have never been better. 5K precision at a great price. Bill Hsu said.

These products are set to release later this quarter. Our team at E3 will be discussing more about these products. We encourage everyone to come to our booth and see for yourself the difference. Our booth location: South Hall #847.

Bloody is dedicated to bringing innovation to the gaming peripheral industry. For more information, go to http://www.bloodyusa.com

Brett Deister
***@bloodyusa.com
Email:***@bloodyusa.com Email Verified
