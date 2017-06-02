News By Tag
Carolina Music Awards Gears Up For 10th Anniversary
10th year Anniversary features Carolina Music Week events, culminating with awards show
"Ten years ago, we started with one goal - the mantra to honor Carolina music," said founder Omar J. McCallop. "We are supremely confident that our efforts throughout the years have done so." The Awards Music Director, Dr. Edwin Mitchell added, "Carolina Music deserves recognition and that has always been our focus".
This year, the celebrations will last all week long, with the launch of Carolina Music Week. Carolina Music Week will start on August 3rd with concerts at two Raleigh venues, Deep South and Imurj. On August 4th, there will be an Artists vs DJs Charity Basketball Game followed by a VIP social at the host hotel, the Sheraton in downtown Raleigh. Additional events will be added to the week long festivities.
The Carolina Music Awards has received acknowledgement and support from Carolina legends such as Randy Travis, Roberta Flack, Darius Rucker, John Custer and Petey Pablo. "Along with hard work, the awards can be a gateway to a national music career," states McCallop. McCallop recalls Parmlee accepting their award several years ago, and continuing on to have national recognition. The awards allows for youth artists, video and music producers, DJs, artists, and fans celebrate together in music camaraderie and fellowship.
Tickets can be purchased from the Duke Energy Center Box Office or through Ticketmaster and start at $27.
Carolina Awards Host Hotel: Sheraton Downtown Raleigh (https://www.starwoodmeeting.com/
Official Website: www.CarolinaMusicAwards.com
Twitter - CMAwards
Facebook - Carolina Music Awards
ABOUT CAROLINA MUSIC AWARDS: The focus of the Carolina Music Awards is to recognize Carolina artists in Rock, Hip Hop, Youth, Bluegrass, Americana, Country and R&B. Co-Foundeded by Roberta Flack & Randy Travis, the Carolina Music Awards have garnered support from Darius Rucker, Petey Pablo, and others. The awards focus on one singular objective, the development of the music industry in the Carolinas while encouraging growth in our music, both present and future.
Chelsey Bentley
hello@nakomapr.com
