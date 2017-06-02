News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce Foundation Plans Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration Luncheon
This unique event will focus on the economic strengths and struggles of underserved communities.
The event will take place on Monday June 19th at the Sacramento City College Student Center, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, at 3835 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento. Tickets are available now and those interested in attending should visit the chamber's website at www.sacblackchamber.org for more information and to register. Registration deadline is Friday June 16th.
"There has been great outreach and education provided to our communities in terms of what Juneteenth is and the reason for annual celebrations across the nation; but there hasn't been a lot that addresses how the freedom of those enslaved added positively to the strength and economic development of the communities we live in and serve," says Chamber CEO and President Azizza Davis Goines. "Speakers at this event will address and highlight how economic development has aided in building strong community in some places and left an awful lot of work still to be done in others."
Chief Hahn will discuss the role public safety should play in strengthening communities of color. Allen will speak on California's ongoing efforts to ensure equality in healthcare access and treatment. Lichtenstern will discuss economic development and the importance of having diverse representation in start-up businesses that are dependent upon new technology. Green will present on how Sacramento's community-owned utility district addresses the need for, and provides, affordable residential programs that help underserved communities.
Assembly member Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (D-Los Angeles) has been invited to speak and present the Chamber's first ever Entrepreneurial Freedom Award to Sacramento restaurant owner and caterer Sandra Dees. Her restaurant, Sandra Dee's Bar-b-que & Seafood, will also cater the event. Other local elected officials are expected to attend the luncheon.
The celebration will also feature vendors from South Sacramento's African Market Place. The organization is a collective of African American owned businesses that sells African-themed items and other goods and services to the public.
The luncheon is a prelude to the Chamber's "Prosper" advocacy trip to the annual Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) legislative conference in Washington DC that will take place in September. Planners hope the Juneteenth event will inspire more participation in the CBC conference, but Goines says the ultimate goal is much broader.
"The goal is to make our members and supporters aware of the advocacy the chamber is engaged in on their behalf every day," she says. "We've created innovative ways to address issues important to our communities – innovation that may be helpful to other organizations and communities statewide and nationally. I think the more people know about what we're doing and our successes, the more likely they will want to be involved."
The Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration Luncheon is being sponsored by the City of Sacramento's Economic Development Department, SMUD, Safe Credit Union, MacDonald's, Wells Fargo and the public policy advocacy firm BrandGOV.
#
About the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce
Established in 1985, the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce (SBCC) was organized to bring African American business owners and professionals together to create a solid economic structure within Sacramento's business community. Today SBCC is a network of dedicated, high-energy business professionals working together to improve the economic, cultural, and civic well-being of the African American community. The mission of the organization is to assure member businesses benefit through services that sustain and increase their revenues; and that the Northern California-Sacramento region benefits through the growth of African American owned businesses. For more information, please visit www.sacblackchamber.org.
About the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce Foundation
The Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce Foundation is a 501 c (3) organization that serves as the charitable arm of the Chamber. It was founded in 2010 and has its own board of directors. Its mission is to educate, empower, and inspire the Sacramento region for the purpose of fostering prosperity in under-represented communities.
Contact
TLW Public Relations
***@tlwpublicrelations.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse