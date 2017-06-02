News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NeoMagic (R) Corporation Announces Planned E-Commerce Expansion To Latin America and Business Update
The Company announced today that it has partnered with Netsaluti Studio, a Venezuelan based company specializing in the design, development and application of digital solutions, to develop, implement, manage and maintain an eCommerce platform, MercadoMagico.com.ve, for the Venezuelan market.
"We are excited about the opportunity to facilitate NeoMagic's strategic goal of positioning MercadoMagico as a global brand, with its initial expansion of its eCommerce platform into Venezuela," said Lorena Hernandez, CEO and Founder of Netsaluti. "With its MercadoMagico established U.S. brand, MercadoMagico is well positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the Venezuelan eCommerce market."
"Netsaluti's long-term vision, knowledge of consumer based digital solutions and expertise in the Venezuelan market were the key factors for selecting Netsaluti," said David Tomasello, VP of Strategic Planning and Chairman of NeoMagic Corporation."
In conclusion, Mr. Tomasello said, "We look forward to working with Netsaluti Studio while we look for opportunities in new markets like Mexico and Spain."
Business Update
NeoMagic continues to execute its consumer advertising campaigns to effectively engage with existing and prospective customers, and as a result, MercadoMagico.com has experienced an increase in web traffic and has added over one hundred thousand registered buyers, vendors and social media users.
The Company also continues to maintain its core business with shipments of its legacy product line of MiMagic3 application processors. NeoMagic also continues to focus on identifying new opportunities for its MiMagic 6+ and MiMagic 3 products.
About NeoMagic
NeoMagic designs and delivers consumer electronic device solutions with semiconductors and software for video, television, imaging, graphics, and audio. We provide low cost, innovative chip technology for tomorrow's entertainment and communication needs. Our solutions offer low power consumption, small form-factor and high-performance processing. As part of our complete system solution, we deliver a suite of middleware and sample applications for imaging, video and audio functionality, and we provide multiple operating system ports with customized drivers for our products. Our product portfolio includes semiconductor solutions known as applications processors. Our applications processors are sold under the "MiMagic" brand name with a focus on enabling high-performance processor within a low power consumption environment. The Company has developed the Horizon Digital Picture Frame kit using our MiMagic 6+ application processor.
Our capabilities give our partners and their customers' high quality answers to excite and enhance the consumer's lifestyle. For more information, visit www.neomagic.com.
NeoMagic owns and operates MercadoMagico.com.
MercadoMagico is a registered trademark.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates,"
NeoMagic is a registered trademark of NeoMagic Corporation and MiMagic is trademarked. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. NeoMagic disclaims any proprietary interest in the marks and names of others.
Contact
Investor Relations Information
***@neomagic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse