New American Theatre Now Accepting One Act Plays for 2018 One Act Plays Festival

-- Critically acclaimed, best known for exploring and supporting new and challenging work in the American theatre and for producing classic plays with modern, cultural relevance is accepting One Act Plays for its 2018 Festival of New One Act Plays. Submission deadline is July 31, 2017, 11:59 pm. Submissions are accepted on the company website:Under the direction of New American Theatre artistic director Jack Stehlin, a selection of 8-12 semi-finalists will be performed in a Fall Marathon of New One Act Plays. Finalists will be selected to be presented in Spring, 2018 Festival of New One Act Plays at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, and will be invited to be members of the New American Theatre Playwrights Circle.The New American Theatre is a critically-acclaimed actor-driven theatre company The New American Theatre is dedicated to the support and growth of all artists who participate in the collective imagination that is theatre. Named by CBS Los Angeles as one of the top five 99-seat theatre's in Los Angeles, The New American Theatre (formerly Circus Theatricals)has also enjoyed critical acclaim, awards and nominations from the Los Angeles Times, LA Drama Critics Circle, Back Stage West, LA Weekly, LA Stage Alliance Ovations, and many others.The New American Theatre's Festival of New American One Act plays was created in 1996 to support new artists and new works. Since its inception, the company has presented over 130 new one act plays on Los Angeles stages. In addition, three winners became short films, with more to follow. Notable playwrights who have had their plays selected in our festivals include Colette Freedman, Jack Kenny, Shem Bitterman, Chuck Rose, and Stephen McFeely, to name a few.Visitfor more information and festival guidelines.