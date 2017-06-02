NovaStor Releases NovaBACKUP 19 with Total Care Approach to Protecting Data

NovaStor releases Version 19 of its award winning backup & recovery software NovaBACKUP, with feature enhancements and a range of backup support services to shield from the effects of threats like ransomware, help meet strict regulatory compliance.

-- NovaStor, an international provider of award-winning backup solutions, announces today the release of of NovaBACKUP® Version 19 (www.novabackup.com). NovaBACKUP boasts the most affordable, user-friendly, all-inclusive backup software on the market today – backed by 20+ years of expert knowledge and service. This major release of their highly-acclaimed backup software offers both feature enhancements and a range of backup support services offering a Total Care approach to protecting critical business data.NovaStor's focus on Total Care reflects a commitment to providing users and partners all-inclusive backup and recovery, end-to-end data protection at an affordable price point, with service from a local backup expert.Unplanned downtime due to malicious outside threats like ransomware has become an ever-growing concern, and can be a potentially business crippling event. Having a current backup configured by an expert is the best defense against data loss due these modern day threats. NovaStor's "Setup Assistance" included with all server products offers a one-on-one scheduled appointment with NovaStor technical experts to ensure a successful backup routine from day one.Compliance is an absolute necessity, and it grows more complex every year. Meanwhile the penalties for non-compliance with data security standards grow more severe. NovaStor's backup experts evaluate environments prior to recommending a solution for the best strategy to meet unique industry requirements so that data is properly secured.An improved Central Monitoring (CMon) application lets users oversee NovaBACKUP installations whether in the same building, from remote locations, or on-the-go with a smartphone. Clients and IT providers now have immediate insight into the status of critical data. Available for users on any Microsoft supported browser or smartphone, version 19 makes it easier than ever to monitor all backups and activities at a glance. The CMon is now available for FREE as a complimentary download from the NovaBACKUP.com website.As technology evolves so too do the ways in which data can be lost, whether from software crash, user error, hardware failure, or viral infection. Simply owning backup software is not enough. NovaCare support is included with all NovaBACKUP server products to ensure that users always have access to the latest software updates as well as access to local US / German based technical support teams so that years of knowledge and experience are just a phone call away.Long time users of NovaBACKUP will also notice exciting new enhancements including significantly faster restore times, advanced data verification, faster backups due to multi-threaded I/O processes, enhanced system image creation and more!NovaStor's latest effort to bring a highly flexible data protection solution to the marketplace with NovaBACKUP 19, is part of a mission to create a Backup For The Rest Of Us. In other words, a solution that gives small businesses the independence to neutralize the effects of modern threats to data like ransomware with secure backup while conforming to strict industry requirements, and access to backup expertise when its needed most.