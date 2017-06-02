Country(s)
Lovewild Design Store + Studio Opening!
Please join us for the opening party on Saturday, June 24th 12-6pm.
Since founded in 2014, Lovewild has developed a line of handmade home goods, bath products and unique gifts that can be found in boutiques across the U.S.
The new location will serve as a retail space to sell Lovewild's gifts along with a selection of wares from various small businesses. The shop also plans to host workshops featuring local artists.
"When people learn that we're three generations working alongside one another- people often ask to visit our studio. I'm so excited that we finally have a space where we can share what we do!" says founder, Sierra Zamarripa.
Zamarripa got the entrepreneurial bug at an early age since growing up in her parents' antique shop in the East Village.
Lovewild Design features local makers like Group Partner, Apprvl, Apoterra Skincare, Incausa, Lucky Horse Press and more.
Lovewild Design will be located at 348 S 4th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
For more information, visit https://lovewilddesign.com/
