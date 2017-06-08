News By Tag
Further Enhancements To The R&D Credit May Soon Be On The Way
Currently, the ASC method provides a gross federal R&D credit equal to 14 percent of the amount by which the current year qualified research expenditures (QREs) exceed 50 percent of the average prior three years QREs. This welcome change would put the ASC rate on par with the 20 percent regular method rate. If enacted, the ASC rate increase would be effective for tax years beginning after December 31, 2015.
Along with the recent enhancements to the R&D tax credit as part of the PATH Act of 2015, which include making the R&D credit permanent for the first time, an AMT turnoff for small to mid-sized companies and a payroll tax offset for start-up companies, this bill would continue to augment this important tax incentive meant to stimulate job creation, innovation and manufacturing within the United States.
About ETS and R&D Tax Credits
The ETS team knows that no one can afford to leave money on the table. Nevertheless, when it comes to the R&D credit, cash is left untouched all the time. Despite the fact the R&D credit has been available since 1981, less than a third of eligible companies are aware that they qualify for the credit. Even if companies claim an R&D credit, they frequently do not claim the entire amount to which they are entitled, either because they do not understand what qualifies or do not have the processes in place to properly document the credit. ETS is a nationally licensed engineering firm which is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with 15 offices nationwide and over 140 employees and consultants. ETS works with many of the Top 100 CPA firms and Fortune 500 companies nationwide. You can learn more at http://www.EngineeredTaxServices.com.
Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
Jun 08, 2017