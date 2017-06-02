BGCCC National Merit Award for Program Excellence

BGC Collin County_Innovation In Safety

--Contact: Laura Bese, Director of Special Events & Social Marketing(469) 888-4620 Ext. 105, lbese@bgccc.orgDebra Sweezer, Chief Operations Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County, receives the prestigious Merit Award for Program Excellence in Innovations for Safety, from Damon A. Williams, Senior Vice President, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Also shown in the picture is Jay Arreguin and Brenda Austin, Branch Directors of the Bob & Joy Darling Frisco Branch. The award was recently presented during Boys & Girls Clubs of America's 111National Conference in Dallas. Merit Awards for Program Excellence, are sponsored by MetLife Foundation and presented annually for outstanding programs developed and implemented to lead youth to great futures at Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. Each honoree also receives a $2,500 award. Each year, hundreds of entries are submitted in the five core program areas: character and leadership development;education and career development;health and life skills; the arts; and sports, fitness and recreation; as well in the three overall program areas: Best Overall Program by organizational Budget (as it pertains to your Club's annual budget amount) – less than $500,000 or more than $500,000; Best Overall Participation and Regular Attendance; and Innovations in Safety.Our mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.BGCCC has over 3,000 children in after school and summer programs and with outreach programs with branches in Frisco, McKinney and Plano and a satellite facility in Plano, we impact the lives of over 8,500 annually. Our clubs concentrate on three core areas of academic and career programs, development of character and leadership skills and health and life skills.MetLife Foundation was established in 1976 to continue MetLife's longstanding tradition of corporate contributions and community involvement. Since it was established, MetLife Foundation has provided more than $570 million in grants to nonprofit organizations addressing issues that have a positive impact in their communities. For more information visit www.metlife.org.