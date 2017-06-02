 
Industry News





GCE Solutions Earns Spot on the Silicon100 List

 
 
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Clinical Research Organization GCE Solutions has earned a spot on The Silicon Review's 2017 Silicon100 list — a highly regarded list of 100 different companies encompassing nine technology and vertical communities: Software, IT Services, Cloud, Mobile, Big Data, Security, Telecommunications, Hot Start-ups and The Best Companies to work for.

"Earning a spot on the Silicon100 list can be attributed to the growth our company has been able to achieve in just a few years," says GCE Solutions Assistant Director Shweta Shukla. " We have put significant focus on working with our clients as partners rather than simply vendors and this has played a vital role in our success."

Founded in 2006, GCE Solutions originally served the data analytics space in the financial, medical, and insurance sectors, but the economic meltdown of 2008 forced the shift in concentration to the burgeoning pharmaceutical market.  By this time, leadership had also come to see the importance of contributing to the advancement of life-saving drugs, leading to the creation of an area of service around the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device space.  Soon their offerings grew to include such related disciplines as data management, statistical programming, data visualization, big data, and clinical IT services.

GCE Solutions is currently in an aggressive expansion phase with locations in the US, India, Mexico, Europe, and South Africa. GCE Solutions is establishing several new sites to deliver services from our mid-cost centers. The company Innovations Group is ready to roll out two new products centering on meta data-based development and data anonymization and deidentification, with many more new products to follow.

The Silicon Review published an editorial highlighting GCE Solutions which can be read here: http://thesiliconreview.com/magazines/making-a-difference...

GCE Solutions, Inc. (https://gcesolutions.com/) was founded in 2006 and is a global Clinical Research Organization headquartered in Bloomington, IL USA. GCE Solutions caters to the needs of clients in the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device industries and has proven success by working with clients as a partner rather than a vendor. The GCE Solutions team is made up of industry recognized professionals with broad & in-depth industry expertise.

