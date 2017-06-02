Grooming Lounge Launches Men's Lifestyle Blog, "The Lounge"

Grooming Lounge, the country's premiere destination for better men's grooming products, services and advice, has launched it's own high-end lifestyle blog, "The Lounge".

-- The premiere men's online grooming site, www.groominglounge.com, has just introduced its first men's lifestyle blog, "The Lounge." Available to read at www.groominglounge.com/thelounge, the blog is being compiled by the Grooming Lounge's Expert Team together with some of the premiere men's lifestyle writers in the country.Divided into three verticals, The Lounge will offer articles that filter under the categories Groom, Grind & Go. Groom will focus on men's grooming and articles that can help make men feel more handsome and confident. Grind will spotlight different ways men can reach new heights at work and financially, whether through their dress, motivation or interactions with others. Finally, Go will showcase insights on what men can do in their spare time, cool spots to visit, vacations, new hobbies the arts and more."We know a lot about men's grooming, but it turns out we've also learned a ton about improving men's lives overall," said Mike Gilman, Founder of Grooming Lounge. "This new blog will help us share this with men so they can get the manliness tips and tricks they need all in one place to live their best lives."Examples of articles already appearing on "The Lounge" include:- 4 Summer Hairstyles & How To Get Them- How To Choose A Great Hawaiian Shirt- Gaining More Confidence At Work- Getting Your Clothes Tailored Over The Internet- Using Meditation To Reduce Stress- Stopping Sweat In Every SituationThe Grooming Lounge, based in Washington, D.C. is comprised of Groominglounge.com, two upscale barbershops and spas in the D.C. area and the company's own line of barber-created men's grooming products.