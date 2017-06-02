News By Tag
Keynote Speaker Announced for SyteLine Symposium
Deeply rooted in the manufacturing industry of the mid-west and western United States, the SyteLine Symposium is a unique user conference supporting SyteLine, CloudSuite Industrial (CSI) and CloudSuite Process Manufacturing (CSP) users. Created by LogicData as a means bring together knowledgeable staff at Infor and the implementation specialists who bring SyteLine to life for their clients' organizations to communicate timely updates, modifications and additions in SyteLine, CSI and CSP to these enterprise resource planning (ERP) users.
Kicking off the event is a keynote presentation by Charles Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Infor Global Solutions. As the CEO of the world's largest privately-owned software company, Phillips changed Infor's priority from building scale to innovation and products. He redirected Infor towards enhanced product integration, and to custom-developing and honing business software for the specific needs of manufacturing industries.
Along with Infor product managers and manufacturing industry experts, the SyteLine Symposium hosts speakers in multiple tracks providing more than 20 information filled sessions during the two days of the event. Through an interactive exchange of scenarios and information, attendees gain in-depth understanding of how functionality not being used today can help make their businesses run more efficiently tomorrow. Sessions are designed to prompt attendees for specific situations for discussion and exploration of remedies within the current and upcoming versions of SyteLine by Infor product managers and fellow manufacturers. Attendees also have the opportunity to discuss additional functionality through solution partner add-ons as well as to learn how to exploit inherent functionality in SyteLine to create more optimal business processes.
"The myriad of companies using SyteLine/Infor CloudSuite Industrial and Process represent a wealth of knowledge for best practices and innovation in leveraging their investment in ERP," stated Mark Feldhamer, President of LogicData. "This Symposium is an excellent venue for our user community to share their ideas and learn from each other. Our goal has always been to help our customers significantly improve their business operations through technology. The SyteLine Symposium is one more tool to help us all accomplish this."
Afterwards, SyteLine users can enjoy the company and camaraderie of fellow manufacturers from the around the country at a networking reception on Thursday evening.
Attendee registration and venue information is available at www.SyteLineSymposium.com.
LogicData, a Colorado-based consulting company, has been implementing enterprise resource planning solutions for more than 30 years. As an Infor Gold Channel Partner, LogicData sells to, and consults with, mid-sized manufacturing companies across the U.S. LogicData specializes in client implementation of Infor SyteLine and CloudSuite Industrial/Process Manufacturing, leading ERP applications based on Microsoft .NET technologies. Their dynamic team of experienced professionals provides a wide array of services to our customers, including planning, implementation, and ongoing support of these SyteLine applications. LogicData is also creator of iShop, a shopping cart application, and Credit Card Module, a credit card processing application. Both are add-ons for SyteLine.
SyteLine Symposium 2017
SyteLine Symposium 2017 is hosted by LogicData and anticipates an attendee presence of 120-150 western states SyteLine users and manufacturers. It will be held at the Hilton Irvine, Irvine, California, on September 21-22, 2017. www.SyteLineSymposium.com
