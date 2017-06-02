News By Tag
Altair Irvine Sneak Peek Event on Saturday, June 17th
"We cannot wait to show the public how well Altair Irvine is developing at this upcoming event," said Jeremy Parness, Division President of Lennar California Coastal. "We are excited to show prospective buyers the first look at the location and the homes that are currently under construction."
One of the nation's leading builders, Lennar, will build six of the ten luxury neighborhoods:
Lennar is currently forming a sales priority list and will begin pre-selling at select neighborhoods during the Sneak Peek event.
"Interest has been running very high for this community, which is why we're thrilled about the upcoming Sneak Peek event," said Seth Ring, Toll Brothers Group President. "We're excited to meet with interested home shoppers, answer questions and explain more about these high-end homes and the exquisite lifestyle that comes with it – we encourage everyone to attend!"
Toll Brothers, America's Luxury Home Builder®, will build four neighborhoods:
During the event, Toll Brothers will offer the opportunity to join their priority sales list.
Altair Irvine will be an iconic master planned community set among the rolling hills and panoramic views of Irvine. It will offer guard-gated privacy, resort-inspired amenities and access to the highly-ranked and award-winning Irvine Unified School District. Located just across the street from Portola High School and near the brand-new Beacon Park School, residents will gain access to these brand new schools which offer some of the most innovative and technologically savvy instruction in the area. Inside, the community will feature tree-lined sprawling parks, three sparkling pools and spas, nearby trails, recreational facilities, distinctive architecture, gorgeous landscape design and more. Gates are expected to open later this fall.
Stay in-the-know for all things Altair Irvine by joining the "A" list at www.altairirvine.com, where you can also view floorplans and learn about an ultimate lifestyle of refined luxury. Pricing is anticipated from the low $1 millions to the low $2 millions.
Founded in 1954, Lennar began building their well-known reputation for high standards, quality construction and uncompromising value. With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, integrity and excellent customer care. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.*
Toll Brothers builds luxury single-family detached and attached home communities;
*From FORTUNE Magazine, March 1, 2017 ©2017 Time Inc. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Toll Brothers, Inc.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
949-283-0202
valerie.sheets@
