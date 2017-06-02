 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes In Irvine
* Toll Brothers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Irvine
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432

Altair Irvine Sneak Peek Event on Saturday, June 17th

 
 
Pictured above are two renderings of new homes from Toll Brothers and Lennar.
Pictured above are two renderings of new homes from Toll Brothers and Lennar.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lennar
* New Homes In Irvine
* Toll Brothers

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Irvine - California - US

Subject:
* Events

IRVINE, Calif. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Toll Brothers and Lennar are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Sneak Peek Event for Altair Irvine will be on Saturday, June 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 50 Aquila Drive in Irvine. Savvy home shoppers are invited to attend the event and enjoy delicious food and live music. Plus, be the first to learn about Altair Irvine's ten new neighborhoods, pre-model pricing, pre-sales at select neighborhoods and more.

"We cannot wait to show the public how well Altair Irvine is developing at this upcoming event," said Jeremy Parness, Division President of Lennar California Coastal. "We are excited to show prospective buyers the first look at the location and the homes that are currently under construction."

One of the nation's leading builders, Lennar, will build six of the ten luxury neighborhoods: Aurora, Celestial, Solstice, Lumiere, Starlight and Eclipse. Among these neighborhoods, a wide variety of floorplans, sizes and home styles will be available — each offering an elevated level of Everything's Included® features and upgrades. Notable items include solar electric packages, the very latest in home technology, today's most popular add-ons and finishes like quartz countertops and European-inspired cabinetry, energy-efficient details and more. Each neighborhood will boast their own series of stylish floorplans with sizes ranging approximately from 2,542 to 6,625 square feet and including Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® multigenerational home design.

Lennar is currently forming a sales priority list and will begin pre-selling at select neighborhoods during the Sneak Peek event.

"Interest has been running very high for this community, which is why we're thrilled about the upcoming Sneak Peek event," said Seth Ring, Toll Brothers Group President. "We're excited to meet with interested home shoppers, answer questions and explain more about these high-end homes and the exquisite lifestyle that comes with it – we encourage everyone to attend!"

Toll Brothers, America's Luxury Home Builder®, will build four neighborhoods: Alara, Estrella, Solano and Meridian. Each will offer a variety of beautiful single-family home designs, including modern and traditional architectural styles along with hundreds of interior options for home shoppers to personalize their dream home. The flexible floorplans and home sizes range approximately 4,300 to 5,400 square feet.

During the event, Toll Brothers will offer the opportunity to join their priority sales list.

Altair Irvine will be an iconic master planned community set among the rolling hills and panoramic views of Irvine. It will offer guard-gated privacy, resort-inspired amenities and access to the highly-ranked and award-winning Irvine Unified School District. Located just across the street from Portola High School and near the brand-new Beacon Park School, residents will gain access to these brand new schools which offer some of the most innovative and technologically savvy instruction in the area. Inside, the community will feature tree-lined sprawling parks, three sparkling pools and spas, nearby trails, recreational facilities, distinctive architecture, gorgeous landscape design and more. Gates are expected to open later this fall.

Stay in-the-know for all things Altair Irvine by joining the "A" list at www.altairirvine.com, where you can also view floorplans and learn about an ultimate lifestyle of refined luxury. Pricing is anticipated from the low $1 millions to the low $2 millions.

Founded in 1954, Lennar began building their well-known reputation for high standards, quality construction and uncompromising value. With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, integrity and excellent customer care. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.*

Toll Brothers builds luxury single-family detached and attached home communities; master planned luxury residential, resort-style golf communities; and urban mid- and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, home security, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, and house component assembly and manufacturing operations. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties through Toll Commercial and its affiliate, Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and purchases distressed loan and real estate asset portfolios through its wholly owned subsidiary, Gibraltar Capital and Asset Management. The Company acquires and develops commercial and apartment properties through Toll Commercial and Toll Apartment Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban mid- and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. This is not an offering where prohibited by law.

*From FORTUNE Magazine, March 1, 2017 ©2017 Time Inc. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Toll Brothers, Inc.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
949-283-0202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes In Irvine, Toll Brothers
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Irvine - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share