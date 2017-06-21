Project Alloyed Consortium to Advance Development and Commercialisation of UK Connected & Autonomous Vehicle Technologies GUILDFORD, England - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- • One of the winners of the Government funded Connected & Autonomous Vehicles (CAV2) competition

• Project Alloyed is a collaborative effort to advance technologies and market adoption in the areas of vehicle connectivity, technology integration and enablement of services

• The Consortium includes a number of partners led by Epitomical. These include CH2M-Hill, Vivacity Labs, University of Surrey (5G Innovation Centre) and Cranfield University (Advanced Vehicle Engineering Centre)

• The Project Alloyed Consortium is supported by additional partners including Sheridans, TRL, Siemens, Honda R&D Europe (UK) and Axxeltrova



Project Alloyed will study and build technologies for vehicles of the future that will enable uninterrupted access to networks regardless of where you are, provide valuable data from within your car and its immediate surroundings and allow you to enjoy your favourite Apps and new services.



Project Alloyed is jointly funded by government and industry. The government's £100m Intelligent Mobility fund is administered by the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) and delivered by the UK's innovation agency, Innovate UK. The funding falls within Stream 3 of the CAV2 competition in the form of a feasibility study culminating in a project demonstration.



Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark said:



"Low carbon and driverless cars are the future and as a Government we are determined through the Industrial Strategy to build on our strengths and put the UK at the forefront of this revolution. Investment in this technology is an integral part of this Government's efforts, to ensure the UK auto sector remains competitive and world-leading."



Innovate UK Chief Executive Ruth McKernan said:



"These successful industry-led R&D projects will further spearhead UK development of low emission, and connected and autonomous vehicle technology, building on our world-leading research and innovation capability in this area and the significant strength of UK businesses large and small in this field."



About Epitomical



Epitomical is a multi-sector design and engineering enterprise based out of Guildford, Surrey. Founded in 2014, the company markets and sells consumer technology products via its registered trademark, Spur®. The company also offers its award winning design to manufacture services to Global Brands, Government and Industry.



About CCAV



The Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) is a joint unit of the Department for Transport and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (formerly the Department of Business, Innovation and Skills) set up to keep the UK at the forefront of the development of connected and autonomous vehicle technology. It is a single point of contact for those in industry, academia and internationally, and aims to ensure:



• The UK has a vibrant, world-leading connected and autonomous vehicles industry

• The UK remains one of the best places in the world to develop and use connected and autonomous vehicles

• Research on connected and autonomous vehicles is effective, and targeted at delivering value for the UK

• Connected and autonomous vehicles are safe and secure by design, and handle data appropriately



About Innovate UK



Innovate UK is the UK's innovation agency and an executive non-departmental public body, sponsored by the



Innovate UK is the UK's innovation agency and an executive non-departmental public body, sponsored by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy . Since 2007 Innovate UK have committed over £1.8 billion to innovation, matched by a similar amount in partner and business funding. We have helped more than 7,600 organisations with projects estimated to add more than £11.5 billion to the UK economy and create 55,000 extra new jobs.


