Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a trophy manufacturing and sales business

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a trophy manufacturing and sales business in the Western Chicago Suburbs. The Business provides trophies, plaques, and acrylic and crystal awards. The Business has a showroom that showcases prior work.Clients of the Business include athletic clubs, park districts, school, associations and corporations. Customers recognize the Business for its excellent customer service and its ability to understand their needs. The Business consults with each client on decoration, logistics, size and price. The Business has a large repeat and referral customer base. A new owner would be able to grow the Business through proactively reaching out to potential clients and increasing awareness of the Business.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.Phone: 773-243-1603