Caribbean American Movers & Shakers Awards
Legendary Leaders Honored During June 24th Star-studded Celebration
The event celebrates the outstanding achievements and contributions of men and women within the English and Latin-speaking Caribbean American community and features 12 honorees. They include: Trumpet Award Founder Xernona Clayton, Congressman John Lewis, Actor Shamiek Moore, Queen of Salsa Celia Cruz (posthumously)
The Caribbean American Movers & Shakers Awards was started in 2013 and is the brainchild of Founder, Michael Thomas. Thomas's goal was to place a spotlight on the spirited efforts of the Caribbean American community while establishing a platform to celebrate them. The event now powered by the Caribbean Media Network is broadcast in 22 countries through a partnership with One Caribbean Television. It is presented by the Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation.
The Awards show supports two worthwhile projects. The first ensures pathways of success to students through the University Outreach Program. The program allows honorees to speak directly to college students and inspires them to achieve their dreams. In addition, The Caribbean American Movers & Shakers Awards has forged a civic partnership with AID Atlanta. The organization has provided HIV/AIDS-related services, care and education to communities in metro Atlanta since 1982.
The work of The Caribbean American Movers & Shakers Awards is made possible by support from partners Georgia Power, One Caribbean, 2B Karibbean, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Caribbean Shipping, Panton Capital, The Home Depot, Caribbean Media Network, Tassa Caribbean Restaurant and the DeKalb Convention & Visitors Bureau.
WHAT: Caribbean American Movers & Shakers Awards
WHEN: June 24, 2017 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.
WHERE:Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center
3181 Rainbow Drive Decatur, GA 30034
Learn more about the Caribbean American Movers & Shakers Awards at http://www.camsawards.com
Kaliah Henton-Jones
***@hentonjonesmedia.com
