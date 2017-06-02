News By Tag
Super Heat and Air joins the clean energy Florida PACE program as an approved contractor
The highly rated Tampa Bay air conditioning company is now offering Property Assessed Clean Energy financing for energy efficient air conditioners to qualified Florida homeowners
The Florida PACE program, a government-approved initiative that provides financing for property owners to enjoy the benefits of clean energy upgrades that save money and help protect the environment, was recently approved in Hillsborough County and has been active in other counties across the state for several years. Financing for qualified homeowners at no upfront costs is provided through the Florida PACE program through approved contractors like Super Heat and Air.
"We're ecstatic to be able to provide an easy alternative for Florida homeowners to obtain financing for energy efficient air conditioning systems," says Denis Nuhic, owner of Super Heat and Air. "By offering PACE financing as part of our services, we have a way for our customers to save money through a groundbreaking initiative that makes it affordable for anybody to get energy efficient air conditioning systems at no upfront costs."
The Florida PACE program has been a huge success in the state of Florida and continues to grow. Financing can be obtained through pre-screened qualifications for clean energy improvements and upgrades such as roofing, impact windows, spray foam insulation and of course, air conditioning.
Super Heat and Air supports energy efficiency and clean energy alternatives to heating and cooling. Now that Super Heat and Air offers Florida PACE program financing to qualified homeowners as an alternative, the company is proud to be doing its part to help the environment and provide another service that helps its customers save money.
About Super Heat and Air
Super Heat and Air is a highly rated 24 hours a day, 7 days a week air conditioning and heating company headquartered in the city of Tampa, Florida. Super Heat and Air was founded in 2015 and has quickly built a reputation for its friendly staff and fast services. Super Heat and Air proudly serves the entire Tampa Bay area for all heating and cooling needs.
Visit us at https://superheatandair.com
Media Contact
Denis Nuhic
8136095015
***@superheatandair.com
