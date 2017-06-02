 
Industry News





ACEC/MA announces Green International Affiliates, Inc./Architerra Inc. as winner of Silver Award

Winner of Engineering Excellence award for work on the MA Division of Fisheries and Wildlife headquarters in Westborough, MA.
 
 
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) has named Green International Affiliates and Architerra Inc. as winners of its 2017 Silver Engineering Excellence Award for work on a project at the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife headquarters in Westborough, Massachusetts.

The 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards were announced at the recent ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence and Awards Gala with emcees Carol Gladstone, Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and Commissioner Leo Roy of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Green International Affiliates, headquartered in Westford and Architerra Inc. in Boston, were retained by the Massachusetts Division of Capital Asset Management and the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife Field Headquarters to design the new $21 million Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife Field Headquarters overlooking a 1,000-acre wildlife management area.

The 45,000-square-foot building was the first state owned zero net energy office building in the Commonwealth and it received the highest LEED rating, Platinum. The project's sustainable design features include: optimum orientation to minimize heating and cooling energy use; use of natural light; geothermal system for radiant heating and cooling; rooftop solar panels; mechanically assisted natural ventilation; heat recovery; extensive onsite storm water management; and sustainable site plan with native species. This state-of-the-art facility serves as a public destination, promoting conservation education and teaching sustainability.

"The winning projects exemplify ingenuity and professionalism and represent the breadth of engineering's contribution to our everyday lives," said ACEC/MA President Mark S. Bartlett PE, Senior Associate at Stantec, Inc. "They are outstanding examples of how engineers connect communities, provide safe and reliable water and energy, and make our buildings safe and efficient. The professional engineers and their colleagues at our member firms are dedicated to working on quality infrastructure, which wouldn't otherwise exist. These outstanding projects are but a few examples of the quality work designed by Massachusetts engineering firms."

About ACEC/MA
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) is the business association of the Massachusetts engineering industry, representing over 120 independent engineering companies engaged in the development of transportation, environmental, industrial, and other infrastructure. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Boston, MA, ACEC/MA is a member organization of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) based in Washington, DC.  ACEC is a national federation of 51 state and regional organizations. For more information on ACEC/MA, visit their website at www.acecma.org. ACEC/MA is undertaking an awareness campaign to educate the public on the many contributions engineers make (or the engineering innovations) in everyday life through their hash tag #EngineeringGoFigure. To Follow us on Twitter:  @ACECMA
Source:ACEC/MA
Click to Share