Lapels Dry Cleaning's clothing drive for Big Brother Big Sister generates 16,000 of clothes
Held from April 22 to May 7, Lapels Dry Cleaning stores in seven states-- Arizona, Connecticut, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, and New Jersey—collected clothing from Lapels customers and the general public. The clothing will be sold through a variety of channels-- consignment shops, flea markets and online portals in those respective states. The sales of those items will go to fund mentoring programs for young girls and boys in those states.
"There are only so many opportunities you get to make such a positive impact in the day to day lives of our youth. We are honored to be part of such a wonderful organization!"
Lapels Dry Cleaning of Cohasset received the most donations for the second year in a row--a whopping 2990 pounds.
"Again, we would like to thank Lapels Dry Cleaning and its franchise owners for coming through with another record-breaking fundraiser,"
Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners
Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including: same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; shoe repair; wedding gown preservation;
Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked as the number one franchise in the Dry Cleaning and Delivery Services category for Entrepreneur's Annual "Franchise 500" for 2016. Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.
Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.
Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.
