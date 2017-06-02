 
Lapels Dry Cleaning's clothing drive for Big Brother Big Sister generates 16,000 of clothes

 
 
Lapels Dry Cleaning of Cohasset
Lapels Dry Cleaning of Cohasset
 
HANOVER, Mass. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Most fundraisers are judged by the dollar. Lapels Dry Cleaning's Annual Clothing Drive to benefit Big Brother Big Sister, success is based on pounds. And this year's drive more than carried it's weight literally, generating 16093 pounds of clothing. The 16,093 represents the most clothes ever raised by the drive, which Lapels has conducted each of the past 14 years.

Held from April 22 to May 7, Lapels Dry Cleaning stores in seven states-- Arizona, Connecticut, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, and New Jersey—collected clothing from Lapels customers and the general public. The clothing will be sold through a variety of channels-- consignment shops, flea markets and online portals in those respective states. The sales of those items will go to fund mentoring programs for young girls and boys in those states.

"There are only so many opportunities you get to make such a positive impact in the day to day lives of our youth.  We are honored to be part of such a wonderful organization!" said Kevin Dubois, CEO of Lapels Dry Cleaning. "As generous as we know our customers are, they continue to go above and beyond to give and that's why we keep breaking our own record each year. But this year was really off the charts!"

Lapels Dry Cleaning of Cohasset received the most donations for the second year in a row--a whopping 2990 pounds.

"Again, we would like to thank Lapels Dry Cleaning and its franchise owners for coming through with another record-breaking fundraiser," said Steve Beck, executive director of Big Brother Big Sister Foundation. "I know people associate Lapels Dry Cleaning with being environmentally friendly. Based on the annual success of this clothing drive, I'd have to say they are pretty friendly to the local community as well."

For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning, please visit www.mylapels.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners
Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including: same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; shoe repair; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; box storage and fur storage. Lapels Dry Cleaning has stores in Arizona (Gilbert, Chandler, Phoenix, Scottsdale), Colorado (Littleton), Connecticut (Cromwell), Florida (Fleming Island, Orange Park, Tampa) Louisiana (Monroe, West Monroe, Delhi, Rayville, Winnsboro), Massachusetts (Abington, Allston, Bedford, Boston, Boston Seaport, South Boston, Braintree, Brighton, Burlington, Canton, Cohasset, Dedham, Easton, Framingham, Hanover, Hingham, Kingston, Malden, Marshfield, Martha's Vineyard, Newtonville, Norton, Quincy, Somerville, Stoughton, Walpole, Waltham, Wakefield, Wellesley, Westford, Westwood and Wilmington), Michigan (Rochester Hills, West Bloomfield), Mississippi (New Albany, Tupelo, Oxford, Pontotoc), Missouri (Wildwood), New Jersey (Brick, Somerville), Ohio (Liberty Township), Oklahoma (Edmond, Oklahoma City), Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg), South Carolina (Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island), Texas (Bee Cave, Brownsville, Katy). Additional locations are coming soon to Boston, MA, Lawrence, MA, Beverly Hills, MI, Livingston, NJ, Piscataway, NJ and Richmond, TX.

Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked as the number one franchise in the Dry Cleaning and Delivery Services category for Entrepreneur's Annual "Franchise 500" for 2016. Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company's Web site, www.lapelsdrycleaning.com.

