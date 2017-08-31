News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
When Someone Cares, Good Things Happen
World Breastfeeding Month is CoverMyHearts busiest time of year and this years theme 'Sustaining Breastfeeding Together' is a reminder to reach out and offer support.
"Without the support of a lactation consultant, I would have failed. After three unsuccessful tries, I did manage to succeed. When someone took the time to encourage me, I triumphed! Due to my success, I was anxious to help other moms achieve the same results."
In support and celebration of World Breastfeeding Month, Sustaining Breastfeeding Together, CoverMyHeart is actively engaged in several events.
AltaMed in Los Angeles is holding 5 events during the first two weeks of August. They proudly state that "as a community clinic, we provide a safe and welcoming place for mothers and family--a place to ask questions, verbalize frustations and receive support." Their dedication to this effort helps to build healthy communities in the underserved areas of Los Angeles and Orange County. CoverMyHeart is providing 74 breastfeeding scarves to be distributed during their events.
Antelope Valley Baby Expo is hosted by the Antelope Valley Breastfeeding Coalition in partnership with La Leche League Antelope Valley (and other organizations)
Chocolate Milk: The Documentary is gaining significant ground with grants and an award-winning team of experts in the area of filmmaking. During World Breast Feeding Month, they are traveling to the East Coast, showing excerpts from what has been filmed to date. Their tag line is "a frank look at breastfeeding and the business of feeding black babies." CoverMyHeart is partnering toward the fundraising campaign this August to help raise funds in order to complete and distribute the film. Check out their website to obtain more details on this extraordinary venture and to donate. www.chocolatemilkdoc.com
On Thursday, August 31, 2017, Breastfeeding Advocacy 101 Training, a FREE event, will be sponsored by BreastfeedLA and co-sponsored by several other organizations. CoverMyHeart, in keeping with its advocacy role, is a Gold Sponsor of this event. It will be a full day of advocacy training designed for those who work with and advocate for breastfeeding moms and families.
CoverMyHeart actively supports lactation lounges, WIC programs, La Leche League events and coalition groups throughout the year as well, which has enabled them to form lasting relationships.
August is going to be an exciting month for everyone involved in promoting the importance of breastfeeding. In the words of Dr. Anwar Fazel, Chairperson Emeritus, WABA:
"World Breastfeeding Week is a vibrant global movement for action to promote, protect and support breastfeeding by anyone, anywhere and at anytime. It expands and connects the power of one with the power of many. Only by working together can we make the change we need."
To learn more about CoverMyHeart visit http://www.covermyheart.com/
For more information about World Breastfeeding Week, visit worldbreastfeeding.org
Contact
April Marcial
***@covermyheart.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse