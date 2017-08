When Someone Cares, Good Things Happen

World Breastfeeding Month is CoverMyHearts busiest time of year and this years theme 'Sustaining Breastfeeding Together' is a reminder to reach out and offer support.

-- Those of us who support breastfeeding moms, undoubtedly found someone who cared enough to ensure we were successful on this journey. This was the case for CoverMyHeart founder and CEO, April Marcial."Without the support of a lactation consultant, I would have failed. After three unsuccessful tries, I did manage to succeed. When someone took the time to encourage me, I triumphed! Due to my success, I was anxious to help other moms achieve the same results."In support and celebration ofCoverMyHeart is actively engaged in several events.in Los Angeles is holding 5 events during the first two weeks of August. They proudly state thatTheir dedication to this effort helps to build healthy communities in the underserved areas of Los Angeles and Orange County.is providing 74 breastfeeding scarves to be distributed during their events.is hosted by the Antelope Valley Breastfeeding Coalition in partnership with La Leche League Antelope Valley (and other organizations)will be held Saturday, August 12, 2017, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. in Lancaster, CA.knows that the summer--and its heat--is an enemy of success breastfeeding. They will host a booth so that moms and those who love them can see the breastfeeding scarves, their attractive designs, and how they are easily used to sustain breastfeeding during the hot summer months.is gaining significant ground with grants and an award-winning team of experts in the area of filmmaking. During World Breast Feeding Month, they are traveling to the East Coast, showing excerpts from what has been filmed to date. Their tag line isis partnering toward the fundraising campaign this August to help raise funds in order to complete and distribute the film. Check out their website to obtain more details on this extraordinary venture and to donate.On Thursday, August 31, 2017,a FREE event, will be sponsored by BreastfeedLA and co-sponsored by several other organizations., in keeping with its advocacy role, is a Gold Sponsor of this event. It will be a full day of advocacy training designed for those who work with and advocate for breastfeeding moms and families.actively supports lactation lounges, WIC programs, La Leche League events and coalition groups throughout the year as well, which has enabled them to form lasting relationships.August is going to be an exciting month for everyone involved in promoting the importance of breastfeeding. In the words of Dr. Anwar Fazel, Chairperson Emeritus, WABA:"World Breastfeeding Week is a vibrant global movement for action to promote, protect and support breastfeeding by anyone, anywhere and at anytime. It expands and connects the power of one with the power of many. Only by working together can we make the change we need."To learn more about CoverMyHeart visit http://www.covermyheart.com/ For more information about World Breastfeeding Week, visit worldbreastfeeding.org