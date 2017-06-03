News By Tag
Radarsign in the News: Corporate Sponsorship Delivers Traffic Calming Solution
Corporate responsibility is at the center of an emerging trend for businesses to fund radar speed signs on local roads
The success of this corporate sponsorship was covered by Tulsa's FOX News 23 television reporter, Sharon Phillips. The news story showcases the radar speed sign from Radarsign—the manufacturer of the world's first armored driver feedback sign—the acknowledgement plaque and the local road where it is being used.
Radar speed signs have grown in popularity and are now the preferred traffic calming solution for towns, cities and law enforcement agencies, large and small.
Watch the news report here: https://www.youtube.com/
About Radarsign
In 2004, Atlanta-based Radarsign® established new industry standards for traffic-calming solutions with the debut of the world's first armored radar speed signs, which are vandal, weather and bullet-resistant. The industry's most durable radar speed signs are also the most ecological and energy efficient. Engineered and manufactured in the USA, Radarsign products are MUTCD-compliant and utilize recycled aluminum, innovative LED reflector technology, minimal battery power and solar panels to deliver bright, easy-to-read feedback to drivers. Radarsign products are scientifically proven to reduce drivers' speeds and have been entrusted to provide safe and effective traffic-calming solutions for: municipalities, treasured national parks, schools, neighborhoods, military bases, and private and public development projects across the U.S., Canada and overseas. www.Radarsign.com.
