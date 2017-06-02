RateTea's New Rating System Nearly Triples New Reviews

In February, RateTea launched a new tea rating system, intending it to be easier to understand and more fun. Now, with three months of data under the new rating system, the rate of new reviews has more than tripled over last year.

-- In late February, RateTea launched a new and redesigned rating system, replacing their old drop-down box system with a new star-rating system, intended to be easier to use and understand, and more fun, both in order to encourage more reviews and encourage users to make more accurate ratings.The new system also includes a slider, and allows reviewers to fine-tune their rating on a scale of 0 to 100, whereas the previous system used a total value out of 30 and thus did not allow all possible numbers on the 0 to 100 scale.The new system was also backwards compatible with the old one. All existing ratings on the site have been converted to the new system; they can now be fine-tuned or adjusted on the 0 to 100 scale as well.RateTea now has three months of data to compare the number of reviews written by reviewers other than site admins, relative to the same time period last year. The data shows clear and unambiguous results: users are reviewing far more teas, with nearly three times as many reviews written this year than last year.There is also a marked upsurge in reviews written by new users, with 12 new reviewers posting reviews in this period. Reviews by both new and existing users are up.This is the master feed of reviews on the site, and can be filtered by brand, style, and region. Many of the newer reviews are of loose-leaf artisan teas, always the focus on the site, which may reflect greater success at reaching the site's target demographic under the new rating system: