Amazing Lash Cherry Hill Coming Soon!

 
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Amazing Lash Studio Cherry Hill is opening in the Summer of  2017. Join their Grand Opening list and be the first to know when they are open and scheduling appointments. Amazing Lash Studio is an eyelash extension salon offering semi-permanent eyelash extensions.They encourage individuals to discover how beautiful their lashes can look with eyelash extensions. It saves time and energy for anyone who is busy looking to save 10 minutes off their beauty routine!

The Cherry Hill Amazing Lash Studio eyelash bar will near Garden State Park near Nordstrom Rack at 957 Haddonfield Road.

New to Eyelash Extensions? It may seem intimidating.

Amazing Lash Studio eyelash extensions are made of synthetic strands that are made to replicate a natural eyelash. When applied, eyelash extensions help lengthens and thicken your own natural eyelashes. During a full set treatment, an Amazing Lash Studio technician will apply single strands one by one.

A full set of lashes will take 90-120 minutes. The refill appointment will typically take about 50-60 minutes. During the application of eyelash extensions clients will lay on a massage table and relax.

Amazing Lash Cherry Hill will be open both nights and weekends to accommodate any busy schedule.

Visit their website at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/cherry-hill/cherry-hill or call  ​ (tel:%E2%80%8B856-413-5628)856-413-5628 to schedule your appointment!

