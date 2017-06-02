News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pro Chiropractic Physician Dr. Shea Stark Voted as Director For The ACA Sports Council
The ACA Sports Council works closely with athletic organizations and allied health professionals, to promote better understanding of the value of chiropractic care in athletic training and treatment.
Dr. Shea Stark practices with the team of physicians and therapists at Pro Chiropractic in Bozeman, Montana. She is certified in FAKTR, RockTape, FTMI (Functional Taping for Musculoskeletal Injuries), Selective Functional Movement Assessment (SFMA) and Graston Technique. Advanced chiropractic care is provided to area residents through the expertise of: Dr. Shea Stark, Dr. Jonathan M. Wilhelm, Dr. William D. Bradley, Dr. Jeff E. Feenstra, and Dr. Jenny Noordmans. Each of these outstanding chiropractic physicians are an excellent example of how some physicians continuously strive to increase their certifications and upgrade their techniques.
Pro Chiropractic physicians consult with patients and develop a personalized treatment plan, while utilizing the most advanced techniques and modalities to ensure a positive outcome. Pro Chiropractic has a very clear Mission Statement: "To offer the latest and best chiropractic diagnostics and treatments, the most highly trained and competent chiropractic physicians, and a genuinely caring staff to serve our patients."
The highly trained professionals at Pro Chiropractic Bozeman (http://www.prochiromt.com/
Please visit the website for more info: Pro Chiropractic (http://prochiromt.com/
Contact
Pro Chiropractic, PC
***@prochiromt.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse