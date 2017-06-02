 
Pro Chiropractic Physician Dr. Shea Stark Voted as Director For The ACA Sports Council

The ACA Sports Council works closely with athletic organizations and allied health professionals, to promote better understanding of the value of chiropractic care in athletic training and treatment.
 
 
BOZEMAN, Mont. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Pro Chiropractic was pleased to report that Dr. Shea Stark was recently voted to The Board of Directors for The American Chiropractic Association Sports Council (ACASC).  She expressed her appreciation for such a great opportunity to serve this esteemed organization. The ACA Sports Council attracts doctors from across the U.S. and around the world who desire to become more directly involved with developing and promoting the treatment of athletes. The ACA Council on Sports Injuries and Physical Fitness is a professional and educational non-profit organization with a growing membership of active chiropractors.

Dr. Shea Stark practices with the team of physicians and therapists at Pro Chiropractic in Bozeman, Montana. She is certified in FAKTR, RockTape, FTMI (Functional Taping for Musculoskeletal Injuries), Selective Functional Movement Assessment (SFMA) and Graston Technique. Advanced chiropractic care is provided to area residents through the expertise of:  Dr. Shea Stark, Dr. Jonathan M. Wilhelm, Dr. William D. Bradley, Dr. Jeff E. Feenstra, and Dr. Jenny Noordmans.  Each of these outstanding chiropractic physicians are an excellent example of how some physicians continuously strive to increase their certifications and upgrade their techniques.

Pro Chiropractic physicians consult with patients and develop a personalized treatment plan, while utilizing the most advanced techniques and modalities to ensure a positive outcome.  Pro Chiropractic has a very clear Mission Statement: "To offer the latest and best chiropractic diagnostics and treatments, the most highly trained and competent chiropractic physicians, and a genuinely caring staff to serve our patients."

The highly trained professionals at Pro Chiropractic Bozeman (http://www.prochiromt.com/) employ the latest chiropractic techniques and rehabilitation therapies to facilitate healing, recovery and performance for a variety of patients, including those suffering with spinal and athletic concerns.

Please visit the website for more info: Pro Chiropractic (http://prochiromt.com/)

