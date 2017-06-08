Royal Ontario Museum Receives $1 Million Donor Gift

Media Contact

Judith John

416-586-5637

***@rom.on.ca Judith John416-586-5637

End

-- The Royal Ontario Museum ('ROM') is pleased to announce that Christopher and Kasia Jamroz have made a $1 million gift to help the ROM achieve its goal to engage the public in transformative experiences of art, culture and nature.Underscoring Chris Jamroz' long-term commitment and engagement with the ROM, this important donation will provide ongoing support in a range of areas for exhibition, research and public programs. Mr. Jamroz was an active member of the Museum's Board of Trustees for six years, and recently joined the ROM Board of Governors."The ROM is truly grateful for Chris' remarkable support of the Museum, which is based on deep knowledge of and commitment to the ROM," says Josh Basseches, Director & CEO of the Royal Ontario Museum. "In addition to his philanthropic leadership, we also benefit from the strategic thinking Chris brings as a member of the ROM Board of Governors.""We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Chris' generosity, calibre and passion on our governance team," says Robert E. Pierce, Chairman of the ROM Board of Governors. "As a donor and as a highly regarded leader, Chris greatly enhances our capacity to advance the vision and objectives of the ROM."Mr. Jamroz is one of the top logistics executives in North America with a track record of shareholder value creation within public and private company environments. Currently, he is CEO of STG Holdings LLC ('STG') and Executive Chairman of St. George Logistics. Previously, he was President and COO of GardaWorld since 2010. Jamroz is a fervent advocate of education, promoting diversity and inclusion, and mentorship. He is an active supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City and Greater Miami and serves as the chair of Junior Achievement programs. Jamroz was appointed to co-chair the Canada 150 Advisory Committee in 2016 to oversee preparations to celebrate the country's 150th anniversary of confederation. In addition, he was a co-founder and chairman at the United Foundation for the Education of Children. Jamroz was awarded the Florida Governor's Business Ambassador Medal in 2013. Mr. Jamroz holds a BA in Business Studies from Birmingham City University and an MBA from Schulich School of Business at York University.Kasia Jamroz is a leadership coach and the founder of Alyka Solutions, LLC which focused on helping mid-sized corporations maximize human, intellectual and social capabilities. Kasia is a regular contributor to the Huffington Post and a collaborator of Thrive Global.-30-