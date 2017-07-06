News By Tag
A new product bridges the gap between sales and technology
The N2Hive platform was developed to address the lost sales time consumed by administrative tasks which negatively impact revenue generation. Ntooitive Digital founders, Ryan Christiansen and Vikas Khorana worked with media sales organizations for many years and noted how much time was spent by sales staff in trafficking and processing orders, compiling presentation, research and sales materials from various sources, entering CRM data, and then handling a variety of billing issues. After thorough analysis, it was clear that losses in sales production were not due to the lack of ability of the sales team, but rather to the excessive time they were forced to devote to tasks and processing forms. Sales organizations across multiple industries acknowledge that a huge amount of their workday is allotted to handling administrative tasks rather than actual customer interaction.
The overall purpose of the N2 Hive system is simple; boost the profitability of your sales organization while saving on cost and maximizing time. The N2Hive accomplishes its purpose by eliminating administrative tasks, therefore, alleviating your workload and streamlining your sales process.
In short, as Ntooitive CEO Ryan Christiansen stated, "We have successfully created a tool with the mindset that automation driving efficiency equals revenue growth."
What sets The N2Hive apart from the competition is how it serves as an end-to- end sales tool. All of your sales tools & resources, directly impacting the profitability of your sales organization are wrapped up into one single package. The N2Hive offers client facing and executive level reporting down to individual reps, which reinforces transparency throughout the sales process. Sales reps can effectively create sales collateral such as quotes, presentations, proposals, and submit orders in a minute or less. The N2 Hive allows for integrations with multiple tools and platforms related to your unique business. These platforms include CRM tools, HR management systems, and Billing. Open architecture and API's enable powerful, customizable integrations and create a centralized location for a single-point of entry. N2Hive substantially eliminates much of the confusion when onboarding new employees.
Ntooitive's product and development team work diligently to ensure that the N2Hive is always improving, and rolling out updates to make sure our users are delivered the best tool they could possibly need. The N2Hive is meant for any sales organization looking to improve their top-line revenue by immediately regaining time and creating more sales opportunities.
For more information about the N2Hive, you can contact Ntooitive at info@ntooitive.com to schedule a demo and learn more or visit http://ntooitive.com/
About Ntooitive
Ntooitive is a digital marketing and technology company that provides its customers with a full range of solutions for their business needs. Ntooitive is continuing to scale month over month at a great pace and is excited about connecting with potential new team members that will be essential to powering growth.
Media Contact
Ryan Christiansen
702-224-5565
ryan@ntootitive.com
