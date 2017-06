Horizons Savannah Summer Sizzler 5K

End

-- Horizons Savannah announces the Summer Sizzler 5K will be held Saturday, June 24 at JC Cannon Fields on Wilmington Island. The 2017 Summer Sizzler is the only professionally timed 5K race in the Savannah area in the month of June.There will be a kid's one-mile race that begins at 7:15 a.m. The official 5K begins at 7:30 a.m. Pre-event registration is $30; day of event registration is $35. The kid's one-mile race registration is $5.The course winds its way around Wilmington Island and is mostly shaded through quiet neighborhoods. In past years, the race has drawn participants from all over the low-country area from novice and beginner runners to exceptional athletes of all ages.The finish line party is a family friendly event that includes cool summer treats and a special awards presentation to age group winners. In place of traditional medals, winners are given summer themed ceramic medals hand painted by Horizons students.Fleet Feet Savannah manages this race which is sponsored by Mingledorff's Inc. and Savannah Power Yoga. For more information, call 961-8854 or visit sizzler5k.orgABOUT HORIZONS SAVANNAHRecognized as one of America's best summer learning programs, Horizons Savannah at Savannah Country Day School, Bethesda Academy and St. Andrew's School serves over 200 low-income students each summer. Horizons is a transformative experience for youth in Kindergarten through the 12th grade focused on helping low-income students close the achievement gap through academic support and confidence building. For more information, please contact Horizons Savannah Executive Director Christy Edwards at 912-961-8854 or cedwards@savcds.org. You can also visit our website at http://horizonssavannah.org/ , check out our Facebook page.CONTACTChristy EdwardsExecutive Director912-961-8854cedwards@savcds.org