RateTea Adds All Wegmans Supermarkets To Map of Tea Shops & Other Tea Places
In the process of building a tea map of local tea shops and other businesses of interest for loose-leaf tea enthusiasts, RateTea has added all locations of Wegmans supermarkets, highlighting their unique bulk loose-leaf tea section.
About Wegmans' Tea Offerings
The decision reflects Wegmans' loose-leaf tea offerings, which stand out among supermarket chains and even exceed those of some speciality tea shops in quality, selection, and price. In addition to selling other brands of tea, packaged and in the aisle, Wegmans features a bulk section, with loose-leaf tea, herbs, and blends, stored in metal tins, with a self-service station.
The self-service station cuts down on labor costs, allowing the company to sell small sizes of product at the same cost as larger quantities. This is ideal for customers who want to sample, which synergizes with RateTea's functionality of being a place for people to rate and review teas.
Wegmans teas perform well on the site; the company currently has the top-rated Lapsang Souchong tea, the 2nd-place Masala Chai (spiced tea) blend, and the 2nd-place Irish Breakfast blend, and the company has attracted 76 reviews, more than many specialty tea companies listed on the site.
Where are the stores?
Wegmans is headquartered in Rochester, NY, and their stores center mostly in upstate New York, but the company also has stores in Massachussets, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
View the listing of all 92 Wegmans stores on RateTea:
https://ratetea.com/
About The Teas Sold By Wegmans:
The individual teas sold in Wegmans stores under their own brand are also listed for review on the site; the teas themselves can be searched and browsed through RateTea's page on the Wegmans brand of tea:
https://ratetea.com/
