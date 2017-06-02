RateTea Adds All Wegmans Supermarkets To Map of Tea Shops & Other Tea Places

In the process of building a tea map of local tea shops and other businesses of interest for loose-leaf tea enthusiasts, RateTea has added all locations of Wegmans supermarkets, highlighting their unique bulk loose-leaf tea section.

-- RateTea has added all 92 locations of Wegmans supermarkets to their map of tea places. The decision to add Wegmans marks the first major supermarket chain in any country to be added to RateTea's database of places, a list that mostly features loose-leaf tea shops, tea rooms, and other businesses with a focus on loose-leaf tea.The decision reflects Wegmans' loose-leaf tea offerings, which stand out among supermarket chains and even exceed those of some speciality tea shops in quality, selection, and price. In addition to selling other brands of tea, packaged and in the aisle, Wegmans features a bulk section, with loose-leaf tea, herbs, and blends, stored in metal tins, with a self-service station.The self-service station cuts down on labor costs, allowing the company to sell small sizes of product at the same cost as larger quantities. This is ideal for customers who want to sample, which synergizes with RateTea's functionality of being a place for people to rate and review teas.Wegmans teas perform well on the site; the company currently has the top-rated Lapsang Souchong tea, the 2nd-place Masala Chai (spiced tea) blend, and the 2nd-place Irish Breakfast blend, and the company has attracted 76 reviews, more than many specialty tea companies listed on the site.Wegmans is headquartered in Rochester, NY, and their stores center mostly in upstate New York, but the company also has stores in Massachussets, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.The individual teas sold in Wegmans stores under their own brand are also listed for review on the site; the teas themselves can be searched and browsed through RateTea's page on the Wegmans brand of tea: