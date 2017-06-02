News By Tag
Tikit North America Appoints Client Success Manager
The creation of the new role, focused on increasing client touch around product and service delivery, comes at a time when Tikit North America has seen a surge in new purchase and upgrade demand for its flagship Carpe Diem timekeeping application as well as Tikit eMarketing, both having launched next generation versions within the last 18 months.
Led by North American president Peter Zver, the Tikit team has embarked on a 'listening tour' with clients to learn how the technology company can best address firm challenges through innovative solutions as well as streamlined processes and more proactive communications.
"Given the substantial investment http://www.Tikit.com and its parent BT Group has made in its products, we believe an equally beneficial investment is warranted in strengthening communications and the relationship with our clients on the human side of our business equation," stated Peter Zver. "Richard, a member of our team for the past three years, is well respected by our clients and ideally positioned to take on the new client success manager role."
"I am extremely excited to take on this new challenge and provide Tikit clients a consistent, knowledgeable and reliable contact and communication partner for all things Carpe Diem and eMarketing,"
