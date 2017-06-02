 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


Tikit North America Appoints Client Success Manager

 
 
Richard Walters, Tikit Client Success Manager
Richard Walters, Tikit Client Success Manager
 
CHICAGO - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Tikit, a leading provider of technology solutions for law and professional services firms, today announced the appointment of Richard Walters as Tikit North America's Client Success Manager. In this new role, Mr. Walters will focus on delivering additional value to Tikit North America clients via increased communication and collaboration around product roadmaps and long term product strategies as we  as providing a single, consistent point of contact, and streamlining the delivery of useful solution best practices, metrics and user training and education.

The creation of the new role, focused on increasing client touch around product and service delivery, comes at a time when Tikit North America has seen a surge in new purchase and upgrade demand for its flagship Carpe Diem timekeeping application as well as Tikit eMarketing, both having launched next generation versions within the last 18 months.

Led by North American president Peter Zver, the Tikit team has embarked on a 'listening tour' with clients to learn how the technology company can best address firm challenges through innovative solutions as well as streamlined processes and more proactive communications.

"Given the substantial investment http://www.Tikit.com and its parent BT Group has made in its products, we believe an equally beneficial investment is warranted in strengthening communications and the relationship with our clients on the human side of our business equation," stated Peter Zver. "Richard, a member of our team for the past three years, is well respected by our clients and ideally positioned to take on the new client success manager role."

"I am extremely excited to take on this new challenge and provide Tikit clients a consistent, knowledgeable and reliable contact and communication partner for all things Carpe Diem and eMarketing," said Walters. The recent Tikit Carpe Diem and Tikit eMarketing product launches position us to continue our market leadership, best combined with a commitment to bringing additional value to your firm. My new role makes this a priority."

