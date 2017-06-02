News By Tag
Eyelash Studio Set To Open in Hoboken, New Jersey!
Eyelash extensions are synthetic strands that are made to replicate a natural eyelash. When applied, eyelash extensions lengthen and thicken your own natural eyelashes.Their styles can't be found anywhere else, offering you a variety of specialty eyelash extensions.
During the process of a new full set of eyelash extensions, your lash stylist will use professional grade adhesive to attach the lashes 1mm from your eyelid. Single Strands are applied to each individual eyelash one by one. Eyelash extension styles include Cute, Natural, Sexy and Gorgeous.
Take advantage of these special offers:
• Introductory Offer: $79.99 for a first full set of eyelash extensions (Reg. $250)
•Monthly Membership: $59.99 membership includes one refill per month and 10% off products on every visit.
Amazing Lash Studio is scheduled to open in the Summer of 2017. They will have convenient night and weekend hours to fit any busy schedule. To learn more visit their website, https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/
