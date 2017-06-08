 
Bozeman Chiropractor - Dr. Jonathan Wilhelm - Recipient of ACASC Special Award of Recognition

This award recognizes the dedication and unending contribution of Dr. Wilhelm to the advancement of sports chiropractic. Only one sports chiropractor is recognized with this award annually.
 
 
BOZEMAN, Mont. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2016 Annual Sports Chiropractic Symposium was held in New Orleans. Only one sports chiropractor is recognized with a special President's Award each year, and Pro Chiropractic's Dr. Jonathan Wilhelm was named as this years' recipient. It is a special Award of Recognition from the President and Board of Directors of the ACASC. The award recognizes the dedication and unending contribution of Dr. Wilhelm to the advancement of sports chiropractic. The Sports Council works closely with athletic organizations, as well as allied health professionals, to promote better understanding of the value of chiropractic care in athletic training and treatment.

Dr. Jonathan Wilhelm is a perfect example of how all chiropractors are not the same. There are approx. 95,000 chiropractic physicians throughout the nation, yet only a handful possess the Certifications, Accreditations, and advanced training that Dr. Wilhelm possesses. He is driven to continuously seek to expand his knowledge base so that he can provide the most qualified degree of services to his patients. Some of his accomplishments include: Diplomat of the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners, Master's Degree in the field of Sports Science and Rehabilitation (MS), International Chiropractic Sports Science Diploma (ICSSD), Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician (CCSP®), Certified Chiropractic Extremity Practitioner (CCEP), Certified KinesioTaping Practitioner (CKTP), Certified Advanced Graston Technique Provider, Fascial Manipulation - Advanced Training, Selective Functional Movement Assessment (SFMA), MSK Ultrasound Training, Kineticore Functional Dry Needling, SRISD Whiplash and Spinal Trauma Advanced Certification, and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS).

Pro Chiropractic (http://www.prochiromt.com/) has a very clear Mission Statement: "To offer the latest and best chiropractic diagnostics and treatments, the most highly trained and competent chiropractic physicians, and a genuinely caring staff to serve all patients." Positive outcomes are what motivates patients from far and wide to travel great distances to seek out the help of the team at Pro Chiropractic.

Please visit the website for more info: Pro Chiropractic (http://prochiromt.com/)

Source:Pro Chiropractic, PC
Page Updated Last on: Jun 08, 2017
