News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bozeman Chiropractor - Dr. Jonathan Wilhelm - Recipient of ACASC Special Award of Recognition
This award recognizes the dedication and unending contribution of Dr. Wilhelm to the advancement of sports chiropractic. Only one sports chiropractor is recognized with this award annually.
Dr. Jonathan Wilhelm is a perfect example of how all chiropractors are not the same. There are approx. 95,000 chiropractic physicians throughout the nation, yet only a handful possess the Certifications, Accreditations, and advanced training that Dr. Wilhelm possesses. He is driven to continuously seek to expand his knowledge base so that he can provide the most qualified degree of services to his patients. Some of his accomplishments include: Diplomat of the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners, Master's Degree in the field of Sports Science and Rehabilitation (MS), International Chiropractic Sports Science Diploma (ICSSD), Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician (CCSP®), Certified Chiropractic Extremity Practitioner (CCEP), Certified KinesioTaping Practitioner (CKTP), Certified Advanced Graston Technique Provider, Fascial Manipulation - Advanced Training, Selective Functional Movement Assessment (SFMA), MSK Ultrasound Training, Kineticore Functional Dry Needling, SRISD Whiplash and Spinal Trauma Advanced Certification, and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS).
Pro Chiropractic (http://www.prochiromt.com/
Please visit the website for more info: Pro Chiropractic (http://prochiromt.com/
Contact
Pro Chiropractic, PC
***@prochiromt.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 08, 2017