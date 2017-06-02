News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Denton, TX
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Ken Walbridge is a family man, happily married with three children. Ken was raised in a family of financial planners (his father and two uncles) in a very "Norman Rockwell" wholesome family environment. Ken graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Finance & Insurance. Ken is a registered financial consultant with over 25 years of financial experience.
Ken is a missionary to Uganda and is a co-founder of Bridge Ministries, coaching Christians in wise stewardship of health, wealth, relationships and time in the body of Christ.
Ken's knowledge, servant heart and down-to-earth "How can I be of service?" approach in teaching and coaching is refreshing, unique, easy to relate to, and has thus benefited many to enjoy WorryFree Retirement and family lifestyle.
Without a clear vision and proper planning for your retirement vision, retirement can have many perils. Let us put together a WorryFree Retirement game plan blueprint for you, to empower you, and to minimize or eliminate these perils so with certainty that you can enjoy a WorryFree Retirement for family decades to come.
AFEA is thrilled to have Ken join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
