AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Lisle, IL #4515

Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
 
 
LISLE, Ill. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Financial Education Alliance (AFEA) is dedicated to providing financial education and increasing financial literacy within communities all over the country. Today, the Board of Directors has chosen to continue to do just that, by unanimously voting Matthew Welgat as the new Chapter President of one of AFEA's Lisle, IL #4515.

Matthew Welgat concentrates his practice on estate planning, as well as estate and trust administration matters. Prior to joining his current firm, he founded and operated a law firm devoted exclusively to estate planning. Matthew previously served as the chairperson of the Estate Planning & Probate Law Committee for the DuPage County Bar Association. He has been practicing law in the Chicagoland area since 2005.

Bar Admissions

• Supreme Court of Illinois

Education

• DePaul University College of Law, Chicago, Illinois
J.D. – 2000
• North Central College, Naperville, Illinois
B.A. – 1997

Professional Associations and Memberships

• Illinois State Bar Association, Member

AFEA is thrilled to have Matthew join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.

"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"

Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance

About the American Financial Education Alliance:

AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.

Click to Share