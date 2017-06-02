 
News By Tag
* Beacon Publishing Group
* Necrophobia
* Jack Hamlyn
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432

Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Necrophobia" Written By Author Jack Hamlyn

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Necrophobia" written by author Jack Hamlyn and narrated by William Turbett in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
 
 
"Necrophobia" Written By Author Jack Hamlyn
"Necrophobia" Written By Author Jack Hamlyn
NEW YORK - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Necrophobia" written by author Jack Hamlyn and narrated by William Turbett in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

An ordinary summer's day. The grass is green, the flowers are blooming. All is right with the world. Then the dead start rising. From cemetery and mortuary, funeral home and morgue, they flood into the streets until every town and city is infested with walking corpses, blank-eyed eating machines that exist to take down the living. The world is a graveyard. And when you have a family to protect, it's more than survival. It's war.

Download your copy of "Necrophobia" written by Jack Hamlyn and narrated by William Turbett in audiobook format on Audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Sci-Fi-Fantasy/Necrophobia-Audiobook/B072JV7WS8?qid=1496947025&sr=1-1

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Tags:Beacon Publishing Group, Necrophobia, Jack Hamlyn
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beacon Publishing Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share