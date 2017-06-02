News By Tag
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Necrophobia" Written By Author Jack Hamlyn
Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Necrophobia" written by author Jack Hamlyn and narrated by William Turbett in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
An ordinary summer's day. The grass is green, the flowers are blooming. All is right with the world. Then the dead start rising. From cemetery and mortuary, funeral home and morgue, they flood into the streets until every town and city is infested with walking corpses, blank-eyed eating machines that exist to take down the living. The world is a graveyard. And when you have a family to protect, it's more than survival. It's war.
The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com
Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup
For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
