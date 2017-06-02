Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Necrophobia" Written By Author Jack Hamlyn

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Necrophobia" written by author Jack Hamlyn and narrated by William Turbett in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

"Necrophobia" Written By Author Jack Hamlyn

Contact

Beacon Publishing Group

info@beaconpublishinggroup.com Beacon Publishing Group

End

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Necrophobia"written by author Jack Hamlyn and narrated by William Turbett in audiobook format. Download your copy today!An ordinary summer's day. The grass is green, the flowers are blooming. All is right with the world. Then the dead start rising. From cemetery and mortuary, funeral home and morgue, they flood into the streets until every town and city is infested with walking corpses, blank-eyed eating machines that exist to take down the living. The world is a graveyard. And when you have a family to protect, it's more than survival. It's war.Download your copy of "Necrophobia"written by Jack Hamlyn and narrated by William Turbett in audiobook format on Audible here:https://www.audible.com/pd/Sci-Fi-Fantasy/Necrophobia-Audiobook/B072JV7WS8?qid=1496947025&sr=1-1The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com