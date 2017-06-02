News By Tag
Plug and Play Entry-Level Unmanaged Ethernet Switches
Mencom Corporation Announces Plug and Play Entry-Level Unmanaged Ethernet Switches for Harsh Industrial Environments at Pack Expo 2017 – Booth #S-5972 in the South Lower Hall.
Mencom also offers the enhanced versions with Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) and Gigabit Small Form-factor Pluggable (SFP) support to ensure suitability for simple industrial applications. Since PoE versions have power on the network, a qualified electrician is not required for installation and distribution of network connections is more effective and simpler than non-PoE versions. The number of Fast Ethernet or Gigabit Ethernet ports on the switches range from 4 up to 8 and selected models have both single-mode or multi-mode fiber-optic uplink. All the entry-level unmanaged industrial Ethernet switches provide no configuration required plug-play environment.
http://www.mencom.com
Mencom Corporation
***@mencom.com
