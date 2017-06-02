 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432

ICP DAS USA Releases Linux-based PAC (Programmable Automation Controller)

ICP DAS USA's LinPac-8000 introduces new product to its line.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- LP-8421 is the newest member of the Linux-based PAC (Programmable Automation Controller) family from ICP DAS USA. The LinPac-8000 series is a user-friendly, high quality control system designed with the Linux users in mind. The Linux Controller is equipped with Dual 10/100 Base-TX Ethernet Ports and 8 I/O slots and Linux Operating System. It is also equipped with a Cortex-A8 CPU (1.0 GHz) running a Linux kernel 3.x operation system, multiple communication interfaces (VGA, USB, Ethernet and RS-232/485). It also has a built in HTTP, FTP, Telnet, SSH, and SFTP Servers, meaning that file transfer or remote control is much more convenient with the LP-8x21. For network communication, wireless, Bluetooth transfer protocols and Modem, GPRS, ADSL, Firewall functions are also supported.

The main advantage of the LP-8421 is that it is an open source and uses the standard LinPAC SDK for Windows and Linux using the GNU C language, JAVA and GUI software. The main purpose of the LinPac-8000 series is to allow the numerous enthusiastic Linux users to control their own embedded system easily within the Linux environment.

Established in 2001, ICP DAS USA is an industrial automation manufacturer committed to providing reliable, cost-effective, and flexible embedded control and data acquisition solutions. Our technology is utilized by system integrators, OEMs, and industrial users in a wide variety of industries, such as energy and power, factory and machine, oil and gas, agriculture, and aerospace.

To learn more about the variety of ideas and real projects integrated with ICP DAS hardware, visit http://www.icpdas-usa.com, or call 1-888-971-9888 to be assisted in reviewing project requirements, to ensure that the highest quality solution in your final application.

Media Contact
ICP DAS USA
3105179888
sales@icpdas-usa.com
Source:
Email:***@icpdas-usa.com Email Verified
