ICP DAS USA Releases Linux-based PAC (Programmable Automation Controller)
ICP DAS USA's LinPac-8000 introduces new product to its line.
The main advantage of the LP-8421 is that it is an open source and uses the standard LinPAC SDK for Windows and Linux using the GNU C language, JAVA and GUI software. The main purpose of the LinPac-8000 series is to allow the numerous enthusiastic Linux users to control their own embedded system easily within the Linux environment.
Established in 2001, ICP DAS USA is an industrial automation manufacturer committed to providing reliable, cost-effective, and flexible embedded control and data acquisition solutions. Our technology is utilized by system integrators, OEMs, and industrial users in a wide variety of industries, such as energy and power, factory and machine, oil and gas, agriculture, and aerospace.
To learn more about the variety of ideas and real projects integrated with ICP DAS hardware, visit http://www.icpdas-
Media Contact
ICP DAS USA
3105179888
sales@icpdas-
