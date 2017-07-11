News By Tag
Insight Technologies Welcomes New Customer Account Manager to Team of IT Professionals
Hellman comes to Insight Technologies with a varied skill-set thanks to experience across many industries including insurance, communications and technology. A customer-service veteran, Hellman has a strong sales background and has worked directly with clients and customers in every role he's taken on. Hellman is a goal oriented leader with strategic visions for his new role and Insight Technologies is proud to be adding his experience and expertise to their team.
Hellman's role as a Customer Account Manager will connect Insight Technologies clients with a proactive dynamic professional who will help to ensure that they're always taken care of. Insight Technologies is defined by a commitment to being the dynamic IT partner that business owners need. Adding Hellman to the team is a direct extension of this underlying mission. Hellman's experience and attention to detail will be a huge asset for the entire Insight Technologies team.
"Welcoming Alec Hellman as our new Customer Account Manager is very exciting for our team members and clients alike," says Insight Technologies COO, Brian Burkett. "His previous experience and dynamic leadership skills make him the perfect fit for this position."
"His ability to work directly with colleagues and clients to provide support and streamline every client's experience will be a huge asset to our team," continues Burkett. "Having Hellman on board as a proactive and responsive point of contact for our clients will allow our team to become even more focused on what we do best: providing a consistent, reliable and strategic IT partnership for every client."
Brian Burkett is available for an immediate interview about this exciting new addition.
Visit Insight Technologies for IT Support: http://greatinsight.com/
About Insight Technologies:
Insight Technologies is a leading web development and IT solutions partner for businesses across all industries. Their team of specialists has the experience and expertise to help professionals plan, develop and implement new technologies to help serve customers better, improve business operations and lend a competitive advantage. In business since 1978, Insight Technologies has some of the most experienced IT and web development professionals available. With offices in Grand Forks and Fargo, Insight Technologies serves clients across the USA.
Contact
Brian Burkett, COO
(701) 755-5512
***@greatinsight.com
