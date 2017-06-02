120 River Run Road: A Fabulous Home in Durham's Premier Custom Home Community!

120 River Run Road in Durham's River's Edge Neighborhood

-- Tucked away in River's Edge, a private wooded neighborhood off Durham's Rose of Sharon Road bordering Eno River State Park, 120 River Run is surprisingly close to a plethora of Triangle venues. Shopping, restaurants, country clubs, and employment centers are within minutes, not to mention excellent public schools; in fact, Riverside High School is within walking distance of the neighborhood. Duke University, UNC, and RTP are all easy commutes, with Durham Bulls Baseball, Carolina Theatre, the American Tobacco District, and a host of downtown attractions also easily accessible. In contrast to the hustle and bustle, a tranquil waterfall cascades over a charming stone-built monument to greet home owners and visitors upon their approach to the community, while a post and stone columned fence leads into this enclave of lovely homes. Green space and wooded buffers have quite obviously been thoughtfully planned. Between the neighborhood's sought-after location, its idyllic setting, and the stunning homes found therein, it's no wonder River's Edge has been dubbed Durham's premier custom home community. 120 River Run shines as one of the neighborhood's crown jewels."This beautifully designed River's Edge home by custom builder Rick Wyatt/Zenith Homes is brimming with 'wow' features," says Sarah Artz, Broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices York Simpson Underwood Realty. "It's truly a must-see in this desirable community." A graceful transitional exterior at 120 River Run hints of the Arts and Crafts era, via a covered front porch with stone accents and a screened back porch, patio, garden spot, storage shed, and fenced back yard. The home consists of 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in its 2,934 square feet. Its gourmet kitchen overlooks a sun-drenched breakfast room and an adjoining family room showcasing a wonderful stone fireplace and built-in shelving and cabinetry. Formal dining and living rooms, a spacious owner's suite with a luxurious bath, a laundry room complete with a washer and dryer that conveys, and a convenient half bath round out the first floor. Upstairs is home to 3 additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a versatile bonus room with a multi-purpose nook. Custom crafted details glisten throughout the home via handsome molding and wainscoting, 10' first floor ceilings, and luminous hardwood flooring in the first floor living areas. An extra-deep 2-car garage allows for a workshop area, with an adjacent parking pad just outside."Built in 2012, this home is in immaculate condition," Sarah states. "Its custom qualities will continue to enhance its appearance and function for many years to come. In addition to the opportunity to live in a marvelous home in an excellent location, neighbors have told me they love the proximity of the community to the Eno River. Hiking, fishing, and just enjoying the peace and serenity of nature are only footsteps away. And as if all ofisn't enough, the privacy of the neighborhood instills a sense of security: With no 'through' streets, River's Edge is a destination point. 120 River Run is simply a fabulous home in Durham's premier custom home community!"Priced at $412,900, 120 River Run won't be available for long. An Open House will take place on Sunday, June 11, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. To visit, take Hillsborough Rd or I-85 to Cole Mill Road and turn right on Rose of Sharon. Travel approximately 1.5 miles, and turn left on Pump Station Lane at the River's Edge waterfall entranceTake the first right on River Run Road; 120 River Run Road is on the right. For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Sarah and/or Welsford Artz at (919) 630-1157.