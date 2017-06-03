News By Tag
ClickDishes app launches in Edmonton
ClickDishes enables local establishments to offer the same mobile ordering options as worldwide brands, at a significantly lower cost to entry than developing their own custom app. ClickDishes partners with restaurants to offer their consumers the ability to order in-app, streamlining to-go ordering, dine-in eating, and payment services.
"In the US alone, mobile ordering is expected to reach $38 Billion in sales by 2020[1]," said Alec Wang, CEO of ClickDishes. "With mobile ordering becoming more mainstream thanks to large brands like Starbucks and McDonald's releasing their own apps, it is an obvious trend in the marketplace that our local businesses need to take advantage of. The ClickDishes team is excited to bring these capabilities to Alberta's restaurants."
The app is free to download, and is available for both iOS and Android users. Its 'Grab & Go' feature enables users to order from their phones, skip the line, and pick up their food when it is ready. There is no additional cost for customers to use this convenient service. ClickDishes is launching at the following restaurants in Edmonton this month, with more to follow:
- BRU Coffee and Beer House (11965 Jasper Avenue NW)
- The Burger's Priest – Downtown Location (10148 109 Street NW)
- Chatime – Jasper Ave Location (10405 Jasper Ave NW)
- Gong Cha Ultima (10236 103 ST NW)
- Hoang Long Casual Fare (10037 109 Street NW)
- Hoang Long Fresh Market (10052 Jasper Avenue NW)
- Kyoto Japanese Cuisine (10128 109 Street NW)
- Oodle Noodle – Both Jasper Ave Locations (10842 Jasper Avenue NW and 10354 Jasper Ave NW)
- Remedy Café – Downtown, 109 Street, and Whyte Avenue Locations (Downtown - 10279 Jasper Avenue, 109 Street - 8631 – 109 Street, Whyte - 10404 Whyte Avenue)
- Y-Not Indian (10060 Jasper Ave NW)
- Zenari's (#135 - 10180 101 Street NW)
The ClickDishes app has a second 'Dine-In' feature, which allows users to order food, and pay when and how they would like at a restaurant partner – including splitting the check between patrons. The newly opened Seasons Hot Pot (#106 - 10903 23 Ave NW) has this feature available to their diners.
The team behind ClickDishes also created Edmonton's popular app Nomme – a takeout and delivery app used by more than 400 restaurants across Alberta.
To find out more about ClickDishes, or to become a restaurant partner, please visit www.clickdishes.com.
- ends –
About ClickDishes Inc.:
A modern way to eat, A new lifestyle to explore, ClickDishes is a mobile app and platform that partners with local restaurants to enable their consumers to order via a mobile app, streamlining to-go ordering, dine in eating, and payment services.
www.ClickDishes.com | Twitter @ClickDishes | facebook.com/
[1] SOURCE: BusinessInsider.com, 'The Mobile Order Ahead Report -- Market Forecasts, Top Adopters and Key Trends For Quick Service Restaurants'
