Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


Bold Betties and Paul Rosolie Bring Women's Ecotourism to the Amazon

Bold Betties Adventure Company Partners with Renowned Conservationist, Paul Rosolie
 
 
Bold Betties ice climbing in Lake George, Colorado
Bold Betties ice climbing in Lake George, Colorado
 
BOULDER, Colo. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Bold Betties, a global leader in adventure travel for women, has partnered with award-winning film maker and conservationist, Paul Rosolie, to lead a 9 day, women's only trek  into the depths of the Amazon. As the partnership's inaugural excursion, the Bold Betties Tamandua Adventure marks the company's first foray in ecotourism and combines the thrill of outdoor adventure with lessons in South American culture, exposure to regional cuisine and culinary techniques and the opportunity to understand the rainforest from the perspective of one of the world's foremost conservation authorities.

"Having spent a career focused on the sustainability of threatened ecosystems, it's always exciting to introduce travelers to the importance of preserving the national treasures that contribute to the overall beauty of the planet," says Rosolie. "It's an honor  to partner with a company like Bold Betties, whose focus is making these types of experiences accessible to women, particularly to those who may have been apprehensive about immersing themselves in international adventure travel."

The Bold Betties Amazon Adventure with Paul Rosolie is scheduled for September 21st and will give 12 women a chance to climb to the top of the Amazon canopy, wildlife-watch while river rafting and hike to Mammal Colpa, the most active place in the entire jungle for animal sightings. These activities represent just a few of the activities planned for a jam-packed itinerary that promises to deliver a truly unique and transformative experience.

"At its core, Bold Betties is about breaking down barriers," said Niki Koubourlis, CEO and Founder of Bold Betties.  "Aside from the incredible sense of adventure that comes with exploring the deepest parts of the Amazon, this trip offers a rare opportunity to learn about biodiversity and the importance of unique ecosystems from Paul Rosolie, one of the world's thought leaders on conservation surrounding the long-term sustainability of the planet."

To learn more about the Bold Betties Amazon Adventure with Paul Rosolie, please visit https://www.boldbetties.com/products/amazon-adventures-wi... .

