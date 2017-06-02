News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bold Betties and Paul Rosolie Bring Women's Ecotourism to the Amazon
Bold Betties Adventure Company Partners with Renowned Conservationist, Paul Rosolie
"Having spent a career focused on the sustainability of threatened ecosystems, it's always exciting to introduce travelers to the importance of preserving the national treasures that contribute to the overall beauty of the planet," says Rosolie. "It's an honor to partner with a company like Bold Betties, whose focus is making these types of experiences accessible to women, particularly to those who may have been apprehensive about immersing themselves in international adventure travel."
The Bold Betties Amazon Adventure with Paul Rosolie is scheduled for September 21st and will give 12 women a chance to climb to the top of the Amazon canopy, wildlife-watch while river rafting and hike to Mammal Colpa, the most active place in the entire jungle for animal sightings. These activities represent just a few of the activities planned for a jam-packed itinerary that promises to deliver a truly unique and transformative experience.
"At its core, Bold Betties is about breaking down barriers," said Niki Koubourlis, CEO and Founder of Bold Betties. "Aside from the incredible sense of adventure that comes with exploring the deepest parts of the Amazon, this trip offers a rare opportunity to learn about biodiversity and the importance of unique ecosystems from Paul Rosolie, one of the world's thought leaders on conservation surrounding the long-term sustainability of the planet."
To learn more about the Bold Betties Amazon Adventure with Paul Rosolie, please visit https://www.boldbetties.com/
Contact
Laura McGregor
***@hoogcomm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse