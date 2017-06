Calgrove Media Announces 3-picture Deal With Acclaimed Child Movie Star Jet Jurgensmeyer For Beloved Popchuck Chronicles Series

Jet Jurgensmeyer Joins Calgrove Media for Popchuck Chronicles

Contact

Lisha Yakub Sevanian

Owner, Calgrove Media

***@calgrovemedia.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12645211/1 Lisha Yakub SevanianOwner, Calgrove Media

End

-- Jet Jurgensmeyer ( LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE ADVENTURES IN BABYSITTING ) is attached to play the 12-yr-old lead character in THE POPCHUCK CHRONICLES , a 3-part Canadian book series by Paul Toffanello. Calgrove Media acquired the film rights to the book series and is producing the feature films. Award Winning Canadian Scribe, C.A. Meyer, will be handling the adaptations of the novels.THE POPCHUCK CHRONICLES delivers a subtly spooky tale of a 12-yr-old boy, Neil, solving a ghost mystery. Neil and his two best friends unravel a whole world of secrets that quickly takes us from carefree summer camp to an evil plot compromising the safety of themselves and their loved ones.Toffanello has sold over 12,000 copies of the series in Canada and is planning on expanding sales with an American publisher. The films are scheduled to begin shooting this fall in Santa Clarita, CA.Jet Jurgensmeyer is represented by Osbrink Talent Agency, The Block Agency, Discover Management, Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Kinder & Christopher, LLP, and Persona PR. Calgrove Media is represented by Ramo Law, PC. C.A. Meyer is represented by Meridian Artists. THE POPCHUCK CHRONICLES is published by Bungalow Books.