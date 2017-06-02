Country(s)
Calgrove Media Announces 3-picture Deal With Acclaimed Child Movie Star Jet Jurgensmeyer For Beloved Popchuck Chronicles Series
THE POPCHUCK CHRONICLES delivers a subtly spooky tale of a 12-yr-old boy, Neil, solving a ghost mystery. Neil and his two best friends unravel a whole world of secrets that quickly takes us from carefree summer camp to an evil plot compromising the safety of themselves and their loved ones.
Toffanello has sold over 12,000 copies of the series in Canada and is planning on expanding sales with an American publisher. The films are scheduled to begin shooting this fall in Santa Clarita, CA.
Jet Jurgensmeyer is represented by Osbrink Talent Agency, The Block Agency, Discover Management, Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Kinder & Christopher, LLP, and Persona PR. Calgrove Media is represented by Ramo Law, PC. C.A. Meyer is represented by Meridian Artists. THE POPCHUCK CHRONICLES is published by Bungalow Books.
