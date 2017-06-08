News By Tag
Stuart Kane Partners Recognized as 2017 Southern California Rising Stars
Criqui has been practicing law for 9 years and is a veteran of six trials, including trials in Orange County, Los Angeles, and Riverside superior courts. He has also successfully defended employers in Labor Commissioner proceedings. Criqui has represented clients and won in arbitration, the California Court of Appeal, the U.S. District Court for the Central and Southern Districts of California, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
Gutierrez helps clients acquire, finance, construct, lease, and dispose of real estate and other corporate assets. He has considerable experience representing Fortune 500 companies, as well as medium and small sized companies, in a wide range of traditional and non-traditional real estate and corporate transactions.
The "Southern California Rising Stars" list includes the top 2.5 percent of attorneys in Southern California who are age 40 or younger and/or has been in practice for less than ten years. Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.
About Stuart Kane LLP
Stuart Kane is committed to delivering the highest caliber of legal representation in the areas of real estate, employment, litigation and corporate. We offer big-firm expertise, but with more personalized service, and at boutique law firm rates. More information can be found at http://stuartkane.com/
