Canadian Premiere of "The Meaning of Life" starring singer Tyler Shaw at Oakville Film Festival
It's a big year for the Canadian Pop Singer as he went on tour with Selena Gomez (Revival Tour) shortly after filming his starring role and acting debut in the "The Meaning of Life". The movie just came back from a successful World Premiere in Hollywood June 5th and is ready to take the Canadian stage by storm.
Director Cat Hostick noted: "I wanted a real musician to play this role, to essentially just be themselves. We started looking at musicians who my partner Russ has worked with – everyone from Shawn Mendez to the Weeknd. Russ proposed Tyler Shaw. We got lucky with him."
Singer/Songwriter Tyler Shaw wrote and sang all of the songs in this film. "We would block the scene, he would feel it out, and while Russ was lighting, he would go make up the song in less than 10 minutes and it'd be brilliant." – Director Cat Hostick
The film raises the question of what the meaning of life is and invokes a strong conversation on how music & art therapy are a powerful way to help combat and cope with illnesses.
"This movie was filmed primarily in Oakville and would have never been possible without the support of Oakville or the people in it. They helped make this movie happen, especially Jeff Knoll at Film.Ca cinemas. We're so excited to be premiering at the Willson Oakville Film Festival. They've gone above and beyond for us."– North Film Co.
For tickets: Visit the Willson Oakville Film Festival: http://offa.ca/
Trailer: https://youtu.be/
