 
News By Tag
* Real Estate
* Law Firm
* Title Company
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Lauderdale
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


Earnest/Tighe Law Firm Welcomes Cindy Reilly to the Firm

 
 
Cindybiopic
Cindybiopic
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Real Estate
Law Firm
Title Company

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Fort Lauderdale - Florida - US

Subject:
Executives

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Earnest/Tighe Law Firm, P.A. welcomes Cindy Reilly to the firm

Fort Lauderdale, FL June 2017

The Earnest/Tighe Law Firm, P.A./EastSide Title, Inc. is pleased to announce that Cindy Reilly has joined the firm as a Paralegal/Closing Coordinator.

Cindy is a true native Floridian, born in Fort Lauderdale and raised off of Las Olas Boulevard.  She attended Fort Lauderdale High School, then Colby-Sawyer College, graduating in 1984 with a B.S. in Psychology.  She remained in the New England area after graduation, working for the ARC, mainstreaming and mentoring those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.  She eventually returned to Fort Lauderdale and worked for the American Swim Coaches Association while attending Rollins College, receiving her Paralegal degree in 1993.   She has been working in the Real Estate Title business ever since, and was previously with Title Partners of South Florida, Inc. for the past 21 years.  Cindy's number one hobby is "people," and this is reflected in her legion of loyal, dedicated and numerous repeat clients who feel safe entrusting their title needs to her.

The Earnest/Tighe Law Firm, P.A. is a boutique business law firm located in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL concentrating in residential and commercial real estate transactions, title insurance, estate planning, corporate, and contractual matters.  Founded by attorneys Molly Earnest and Paula Tighe who have been practicing law in South Florida for over 27 years, the Earnest/Tighe Law Firm. P.A.,  is a certified woman-owned and LGBT-owned business. For more information, please visit our website at www.earnestlaw.com.

###

Contact:

Paula Tighe

Earnest/Tighe Law Firm

103 N.E. 4th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

paula.tighe@earnestlaw.com

Phone: 954.525.5644

Fax: 954.525.5799
End
Source:Earnest/Tighe Law Firm
Email:***@earnestlaw.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Earnest/Tighe Law Firm, P.A. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share